JD Cymru Welsh Cup 1st round
Monmouth Town 2 Newport City 0
TWO second-half goals from Dan Macdonald and Ebrima Ndure ensured that Monmouth Town FC produced the shock of the JD Welsh Cup first round by beating Cymru South outfit Newport City at the Sportsground.
And their reward in Wednesday night’s second round draw is a home tie against fellow Gwent Premier outfit Pill – who put out Ardal South East hosts Chepstow Town 1-0 – on Saturday, October 19.
Former England Schoolboys cap Macdonald pounced on a Newport City defensive error in the 67th minute before calmly slotting the ball past the on-rushing goalkeeper, despite the visitors dominating possession for large spells.
Ndure then scored ten minutes later when he dispossessed City captain Louis Gerrard and lifted the ball into the top corner to earn the Kingfishers one of their biggest results in recent years and ensure progression to round two.
The Kingfishers had beaten Lliswerry AFC and higher graded opposition in Seven Sisters FC to earn their place in the first round proper against City, who play two leagues above them.
Newport dominated possession early on, and had a good chance when Louis Phillips' ball across goal found Callum Bateman on the penalty spot, but his effort went straight into the hands of Kingfishers goalkeeper Dan Keane.
Monmouth grew into the contest and looked dangerous on the counter-attack though, and the best chance of the opening half hour came when a well-executed through ball from Macdonald was chased down by Josh Maksimovic, who went one-on-one with goalkeeper Sam Burden, but was denied by a great save.
The Kingfishers had another near miss moments later when a corner was played short to Macdonald whose ball into the box was met by Callum Uttley, but his effort went over from close range.
Newport then had a great chance just before half-time when Joseph Ogugua’s cross into the box found striker Callum Bateman, whose header also flew over.
Monmouth started the second half well and a George Gouldingay ball across goal found Jacob Perrella, whose effort was blocked on the line.
Soon after it was Newport who missed a great opportunity, Bateman running down the by-line and squaring across goal, only for no one at the back-post to tap it in.
But after an even, entertaining and passionate opening hour the Kingfishers broke the deadlock through veteran Macdonald capitalising on a bouncing loose ball in the box and sidefooting past keeper Burden.
The visitors then desperately pushed for an equaliser, only for Ndure to win the ball on the edge of City’s box and find himself one-on-one one with Burden.
And with two players getting back to block him, he cooly Cruyff-turned to send them the wrong way before slotting the ball into the top corner.
Despite late pressure and several long balls and set pieces into the box, the Kingfishers then saw the game out, defending exceptionally in the final ten minutes to secure a big upset.
Defensive trio Rob Laurie, Jack Meredith and Callum Uttley were excellent throughout as well as George Gouldingay being a constant threat down the left flank.
Joint manager Jack Alderdice said: “I thought the lads were excellent and executed the game plan perfectly.
“We kept our shape well and it just goes to show if we can produce a performance like we did today against a team in a higher division, there is no reason we cannot do the same every week in the league.”
It proved his co-manager Nick Harrhy’s swansong, who stepped down after the game and posted: “Amazing performance from the lads yesterday and a lovely send off. Thank you to everyone @MonmouthTownFC.”
Meanwhile, the Kingfishers are back in league action this Saturday (September 28) at home to Coed Eva, 2.30pm kick off.