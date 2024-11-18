Gwent Premier League Premier Division
RTB Ebbw Vale 2 Monmouth Town 2
THE Kingfishers were dominant in the first half away to RTB on Saturday, but needed a late Dan MacDonald equaliser from the spot to save a point, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
RTB bounced back after a tough first half where they were lucky to not concede, and scored two crucial goals after the break.
All in all, it was a tough game for Town who also suffered a red card for goal scorer Josh Maksimovic.
The game got underway after a delayed start, and it was Monmouth who had more chances and possession.
There were early opportunities for Maksimovic, one in which he dribbled past the defender and crossed, unfortunately missing the players in the box.
Town defender Callum Uttley also went close, the ball played into the box and the header just flashing wide.
But the first half ended 0-0 and Monmouth had to reflect on missed opportunities, having tested the opposition keeper several times to no avail.
It did not take long after the second half got underway for the Kingfishers to finally get the opener though, Maksimovic scoring his fourth in two games.
Monmouth went on the attack straight from the whistle and a shot at the keeper saw the ball dropped straight to the No 9’s feet who scored to make it 1-0.
But RTB then equalised instantly, thanks to Ryan Shepherd, putting the score at 1-1.
And worse followed, as the hosts went ahead in the 61st minute, again scored by Shepherd.
Town looked to bounce back, creating chances courtesy of former England schoolboys cap Dan MacDonald.
The ball found its way to the No 10 who crossed the ball into the danger area, but which missed the few players in the box, including Jacob Perrella.
But Maksimovic was then sent off after an altercation with the referee in the 78th minute, making Monmouth’s job harder.
As the game moved towards the final whistle, the visitors piled more and and more pressure on the hosts before a foul in the box finally provided an opportunity to level in stoppage time.
All Monmouth had to do was convert it, and thankfully MacDonald continued his scoring form to fire home and secure a point.
First team manager Sam Palmer said: “It felt like a loss in the end after dominating most of the game and missing several clear chances. The goals we conceded were poor from our point of view.
“We need to be better in both boxes if we are going to climb the table, but I am confident we will do that.”
Monmouth extended their unbeaten run to five games and host Sifil AFC in the league this Saturday (November 23).
The reserves advanced in the East Gwent Harry Gill Cup with a 4-3 home win over Undy 3rds, Kyron Smith firing two stoppage time goals countered by one for the visitors in a dramatic finish, after strikes for Alex Hammerton (16 mins) and Tamer Pullen (78).
The youth side also won 3-0 away to Cwmbran Town FC Under 18s, Will Kelsall, Lamin Ndure and Jake Lewis the scorers, and welcome New Inn U18s in the league this Sunday (November 24).