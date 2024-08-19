A HAT-TRICK from former England Schoolboys player Dan MacDonald fired Monmouth Town into the second round of the Gwent Premier County Motors Cup with a 3-2 comeback win at Riverside Rovers in midweek.
The Kingfishers trailed 2-1 after 19 minutes but Macca levelled right on half-time before slotting the winner on 58 minutes.
Monmouth paid the penalty quite literally on Saturday though, losing 4-2 in the league at Caerleon as the hosts scored three times from the spot.
Town trailed 2-0 at the break, one a penalty, having missed a spot kick themselves, before MacDonald reduced the deficit on 54 minutes only for another Caerleon penalty five minutes later.
Oscar Elias made it 3-2 within three minutes, but yet another Caerleon penalty made it 4-2 on 73 minutes.
Chepstow Town went fourth in Ardal South East with a thumping 5-1 home win over Risca United, with two goals from Jack Pearson-Brown (40/48), and solo strikes from Adam Wakley (45+2), Finnan Maguire-Hamblett (64) and Ellis Quarterly (69).
The 2nds were also on fire, winning 4-0 away to Blaenavon Blues thanks to braces from Malique West and Bailey Hobbs.
Near neighbours Thornwell R&W bounced back from a 5-1 midweek loss at Pill in the GPL Cup to draw 2-2 at home to Brynmawr United in GP2, but were pegged back six minutes into injury time after two first half goals from Owen Badham.
And Usk Town and Trinant shared the same result at The Island, Louis Quinton and James Noon the hosts' scorers.
Monmouth Town travel to Cefn Forest on Wednesday (August 21) and then face Seven Sisters Onllwyn in the Welsh Cup on Saturday (August 24), while Chepstow Town travel to Bryn Rovers in the same competition.
Usk visit Brynmawr in league action on Saturday, while Thornwell go to Crickhowell.