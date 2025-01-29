MILLIE Malsom fired a hat-trick as Ross Juniors Women hit Halesowen hosts Halas Hawks for six without reply to go equal top of the Mid West Counties Women's League on Sunday.
With illness and injury hitting the squad hard, the team knew they would have to dig deep in atrocious conditions and did exactly that.
They came out of the blocks fast and got a goal after just seven minutes when Keira Brain played Malsom in to finish well.
And they doubled the lead on 24 minutes when Malsom broke into the box and squeezed the ball across goal for Meg Boardman to finish at the back post.
With the pitch cutting up Halas made Ross' passing game more difficult and the hosts broke through only to be denied by a brave dive at the striker's feet from keeper Ruby Wood.
But two minutes before the break, Amelia Seal broke before cutting the ball back to Malsom who swept in off the bar for a 3-0 half-time lead.
Ross started the second period brightly and got another goal eight minutes in when Malsom repaid the compliment, playing Seal through to score with a tidy finish for 4-0.
They were in again on 76 minutes when Romerleigh Parker broke the lines and played in Malsom for her hattrick and 5-0.
And four minutes from time, a good passing move saw Malsom drive at the opposition defence before playing in Mica Walker to finish off the scoring 6-0.
Victory for the team – sponsored by 21Wellbeing, HP Scaffolding Ltd, The Hope and Anchor and Pronto’s Pizza Kebab – lifted them level at the top with Hereford Women, with Nunnery Wood United at home next this Sunday (February 2).