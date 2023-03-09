IT was Cup weekend in the North Gloucestershire with matches in all three of the “Hospital Cups”.
The biggest win of the day in the J O Roberts was Westbury Utd’s 5-0 defeat of Ellwood. Akeen Wright got a hat-trick and there were goals for Lewis Cromwell and Harrison Curtis.
Premier Division leaders Lydbrook Athletic beat Lydney Town, from Division One, 4-2 with two goals from Jason Heaphy and one each for Ben Jones and Nathan Green.
Jacob English got both of Lydney’s goals.
Newnham Utd beat Broadwell A 1-4 while William Freeman got all the goals in Huntley’s 3-0 win over Harrow Hill Reserves.
There were five second half goals as Blakeney beat Whitecroft Reserves 3-2, Scott Windley and Richard Howell got the home side’s goals while Ryan Smith was on target for Blakeney.
Substitute Craig Preece scored for Howle Hill as they beat Bream Amts 1-0.
Joe Dallow and Matthew Timmins each scored twice as Lydney Town B beat Ruardean Hill Rangers A 7-2 in the Geo. Sandoe Cup.
Town’s other goals came from Michal Bulenda, Luke Cunliffe and Liam Fox.
Soudley were 0-5 winners at Rank Outsiders with goals from Phillip Brookes, Lewis Chard, Lewis Davis, Alfie Hanson and Joseph Smyth.
Patrick Cuthbert scored twice as Longhope won 2-3 at Staunton and Corse Reserves.
The other Longhope goal came from Bill Hemming while the home side’s scorers were Joshua Vaughan and Jack Hicks.
Ben Robbins got a goal in each half as Lydbrook Athletic Reserves beat Bream Reserves 0-2.
In the F J Pope Cup, Staunton and Corse A won 1-5 at Lydbrook Athletic A.
Alex Cambridge scored twice with the other goals for the visitors coming from Charlie Benfield, and substitutes James Riach and Lewis Teague.
Rasheed Onojobi got Lydbrook’s consolation.
Ellwood Reserves and Broadwell B drew 1-1 with Lee Scotford scoring for Ellwood and Joe Lanfear for the visitors