Celebrations are in full swing at Ross Juniors football club, as their girls’ under 10’s team clinched the Shield final at Edgar St and swept three summer tournaments at Quedgeley, Ross and Belmont. As they revel in their triumphant season, the team extends heartfelt gratitude towards local sponsors Dale and Dawleys, whose generous contributions saw them sporting new hoodies and waterproof jackets.
Come September, these victorious young athletes will level up to compete in the under 12 league, and the hunt is on for fresh talents to bolster their ranks. Those who are interested in donning the Ross Juniors kit and wish to get more information about joining the under 12’s team or any of the other Ross Juniors squads, are encouraged to reach out via [email protected].
This string of successes underscores the sporting prowess and potential in Ross Juniors’ ranks, and the girls’ under 10’s team’s commendable performance serves as a shining testament to their training, determination and teamwork. As they step into a higher league, the team will surely continue to embody the spirit of sporting excellence that has become their hallmark in the season gone by.