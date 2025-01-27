THERE were thumping league wins for Monmouth's Rockfield Rovers and Wyesiders Tintern Abbey on Saturday (January 25), although Ardal South leaders Chepstow Town saw their league cup quarter-final at Aberdare's AFC Llwydcoed postponed to this weekend (Sat, Feb 1) thanks to an unfit pitch.
A Tommy Tynan hat-trick and one from Ben Wiggins secured a 4-1 home win for Rovers at home to Portskewett & Sudbrook to go second in East Gwent 2 behind table toppers Severn Tunnel.
In their first game of 2025, Tynan opened the scoring set up by Max Goodridge on 14 minutes for a 1-0 lead at half-time. And fed by Joe Mudd, he pounced again a minute into the second half for 2-0.
Two became three six minutes later as Goodridge again provided for the striker's hat-trick, before two goals in a minute just after 70 minutes – Wiggins making it 4-0 before the visitors' hit back with a consolation straight from kick-off.
Tintern also tonked basement side hosts Caldicot Castle 2nds 6-1, thanks to a Iestyn Evans brace and goals from Rob Davies, Jack Coleman, Gwill Jenkins and Harry Francis, which leaves them fifth.
Elsewhere, Malique West fired a 70th-minute leveller to earn Chepstow 2nds a 1-1 draw at home to local rivals Undy in the South East Reserves League, leaving them eighth.
But the 3rds were downed 5-1 at home by EG1 leaders Sudbrook CC, Jack Williams with the consolation.
Town neighbours Thornwell R&W 2nds also missed out 5-3 at home to Caldicot 3rds in the basement battle, Logan Jones and Kobee Palmer-Jenkins their second-half scorers alongside an own goal.
But Redbrook Rovers 2nds were up for the cup at their Wyeside ground, running out 5-0 winners over English Bicknor to make the last eight of the FJ Pope Cup, thanks to braces from Cai Hawkins and Dan Bodenham, plus a goal from Cam Davies.
Saturday’s fixtures include – AFC Llwydcoed v Chepstow, Caldicot Castle v Thornwell 2nds, Rockfield v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Tintern v Caldicot Castle 2nds, Redbrook v Yorkley, Ruardean United v Redbrook 2nds.