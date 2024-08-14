In a scintillating display of attacking football, Hartpury University FC secured a resounding 7-0 victory over Lydney Town. The hosts were relentless from the first whistle, showcasing an impressive array of goals and a dominant performance that left the visitors with little to celebrate.
The match began with a burst of energy from Hartpury, who took the lead in the 15th minute. Jacob Towns played a precise through ball to Cheick Kone, who calmly slotted it past the Lydney keeper to open the scoring.
Hartpury continued to apply pressure, and their efforts paid off again in the 24th minute. Keon Sanniola's deft cross was met by Billy Osborn, who tapped it in to make it 2-0.
The lead was further extended just four minutes later. Sanniola’s cross was deflected off a Lydney defender, and the ball found its way into the back of the net for an own goal, pushing Hartpury to a 3-0 advantage.
Before the halftime break, Drew Robinson dazzled with a run through Lydney’s defence, finishing with a composed strike to make it 4-0.
The second half saw no respite for the beleaguered Lydney side. Nathan Jenkins, who had been industrious throughout, made it 5-0 in the 54th minute, finding the net with a well-placed shot.
Despite a valiant effort from Lydney to claw back some respectability, Hartpury remained in control.
The final minutes of the match were marked by a late flurry of goals. In the 90th minute, substitute Louis Manning seized the opportunity to score, firing past the Lydney goalkeeper to make it 6-0.
Within a minute, Manning was at it again, grabbing his second of the game and sealing the scoreline at 7-0 with another clinical finish.
Lydney will undoubtedly be looking to regroup and reassess after such a heavy defeat, while Hartpury will savour this comprehensive victory and aim to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures.