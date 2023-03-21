A talented Year 10 student from John Kyrle High School, has been selected to attend an elite football training camp in Holland this May.
Immie Stephen was scouted from her local club, Ross Juniors, alongside 16 other promising young players who will test their skills against various Dutch teams during the camp.
Immie has been passionate about football since the age of 7 and has demonstrated exceptional skill in several positions on the field.
Currently enjoying success as the team’s goalkeeper, the school has said Immie’s dedication to her training is truly commendable. She has even been putting in extra hours working with a former professional goalkeeper to further hone her skills.
Mrs Gunter and Mr Deuchar, who have been closely following Immie’s progress, expressed their excitement for her opportunity in Holland and are eagerly looking forward to hearing about her continued success.
As Immie prepares for the upcoming training camp, the local community is rallying behind her, wishing her and her teammates the best of luck in Holland.