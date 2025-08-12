FOREST Hills progressed to the finals day of the Gloucestershire Golf Union President’s Cup with a last eight win over Bristol, writes Geoff Norris.
Following defeat for Ashley James and Connor Mullen, captain Mark McGirr and Mark McGirr levelled the score.
Wins for Simon Killen and Daniel Morse, and Darren Williams and Steve Jones ensured Forest Hills a spot at Minchinhampton on October 5 although Pat Simcoe and Derek Freeman-Jones lost the last match
Bill Peffers and Roger Hall led the Seniors as they travelled to Chipping Sodbury.
Following their win, there were defeats forMark Graham and Malcolm Green, Captain Winward and Neil James, and Dave Howard and Geoff Norris,
Gary Davies and Martin Weller managed a half, before Mike Steward and Paul Morphey won the penultimate game.
Ray Innes and Ashley Drew lost for a final result of the: Chipping Sodbury 4.5-2.5 Forest Hills.
Richard Keeble won Division One in the Seniors’ Klein Cup while the overall winner of the competition and Division Two was Pete Dovey with a five under 42 points
Richard and Pete will represent Forest Hills in the county qualifier at Brickhampton Cour in September, with the winners representing Gloucestershire, at the England Golf headquarters in Lincolnshire.
The Vale Golf and Country Club in Evesham, was the venue for Mark Graham’s Captain’s Away Day.
Sixty golfers took to the course, and level par was enough to secure the top prizes.
Josh Goode won Division One while Division Two was headed by John Humphries on countback from Gary French.
In The Saturday Stableford, Dan Reese won Division One with a one under 37 while Stephen Forsyth scored 40 to win Division Two.
The A Team, got their North Gloucestershire Foursomes League season back on track when they entertained Cirencester .
Wins for Connor Mullan and Josh Matthews, Lee Hanson and Luke Martin, ‘Sty’ Williams ,and James Prior and Ryan MacDonald along with a conceded match, meant a final result of: Forest Hill’s 5-1 Cirencester.
The B Team, had the unusual occurrence of a Sunday morning match, in their latest game away at Ross-on-Wye.
The result was decided very early in the piece, as Steve Jones and Pat Simcoe lost 4 & 2, Simon Killen and Connor Mullan lost 2 down, Luke Jobson and Steve Goode lost 5 & 4, David Wilding and Jeremy McCulloch lost 3 & 2, and Gary Davies and Daniel Morse lost 6 & 4.
Matt Yemm and Niall Rosser won the last match 2 up, that left a final score of: Ross-on-Wye 5-1 Forest Hills.
Despite the distraction of the B Team match, the August Medal on Sunday morning, still attracted almost 50 entrants.
Mark McGirr won Division One with a nett 67, pipping son Matthew by three shots
Countback was required to separate the top two in Division Two, with Ian Huxstep and Ryelee Wilkins both returning 69.
As has been the case a lot lately, the lowest score of the day was in Division Three, as Tony Laws continued his good run of form to came back with an 82 - 16 - 66.
The Seniors’ Reverse Cha-Cha-Cha on Monday was split into three- and four-men competitions.
The triples winners were Phil Manns, Colin Laver and Terry Osborne with 83 points. Barry Klein while Mike Butcher, Colin White and Richard Keeble won the fours,
