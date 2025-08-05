On Tuesday with all the elected hierarchy away, it was left to Kev Greening to lead the Forest Hills Seniors into battle across Coleford, for the 2025 edition of the Forest of Dean Seniors’ Triangular Trophy, which was this year hosted by The Forest of Dean Golf Club, as they also welcomed Lydney to Lords Hill, writes Geoff Norris.
The competition, is a 12-a-side Individual Stableford with the top 10 scores counting
The top scorers for the home team were Jeff Thomas, Keith Marfell and Pete Simmonds with 37 points.
The two scores discarded were a 19 and 31, which meant that their lowest counting score was 31.
For Lydney, Ali Fraser-Holland and Mark Lightbound scored 38, and Howard James and Paul Challenger scored 37.
Their two scores destined for the bin were a 25 and 31, which also meant that their lowest counting score was also 31.
Ironically the highest, individual scores were returned by Forest Hills, as Phil Gwynne and Barry Klein both scored 39, with Kev Greening, Richard Medlin, Steve Cole and Tony Laws returning 37s – but the two scores jettisoned were 21 and 24 that left a 27 in the final tally.
All this meant that the final score was as close as it has been for a while and it was Derek Workman who collected the trophy for The Forest of Dean with 349 points.
Lydney were second with 347, and Forest Hills third with 344.
Then Seniors’ competition at Mile End last week was a Pairs Better Ball Stableford that needed countback to sort out the top of the podium.
The winners were Gary Davies and Mick Hilliam with 51 points, just edging out Brian Evans and Colin Baird.
Glyn Earle and Steve Gaskin were third with 47.
Terry Hook, Tim Hollingsworth, Brian Evans and Alex Harvey shared the twos kitty.
Division One of the Saturday Stableford was won by David Gardiner with 44 points. Keelan Reddan was second with 41, and Terry Davies third.
Trevor Baker won Division Two with 42 points. Johnathan Huggins was second with 39, on count back from Robin Revill.
Ashley Drew, Lee Hanson, Tom Knight, Robin Revill and Pat Simcoe each took a share of the twos kitty.
The Individual White Tee Stableford on Sunday also produced some outstanding scores as Jaques Macinnes won Division One with 44 points.
Jason Meek was second on 41, and Matt McGirr was third with 39.
As usual of late the best score was again registered in Division Two, as Mark Wood kept up his recent good form as he came back with a nine under par score of 45 points.
Geoff Norris was second with 40, and Darren Page third with 39.
On Monday, due to an unhelpful number of entries, the Seniors Bowmaker was again split into two competitions.
The quad competition was won by Steve Keepax, Alan Bridges, Alan Wearmouth and Clive Winward with 96 points.
Ray Innes, Andy Wright, Pete Dovey and David Stannard were second on 95.
The competition for the triples was won by Bill Peffers, Terry Osborne and Phil Manns, with Bob Gibson, Alex Harvey and Roger Hall in second place with 82.
Bob Gibson, Alan Wearmouth, Andy Wright, Pat Simcoe and Colin Baird each took a share of the twos kitty.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.