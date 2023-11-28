Newent Town hit the bar with a minute of normal time remaining in their midweek GFA Trophy home clash with Cinderford Town, but lost out 4-2.
The Daffs were rocked after just three minutes with Ryan Mole slicing a cross into his own net.
And Cinderford doubled their lead on 23 minutes, when a ball over the top saw a first time finish from their centre forward.
Worse followed a minute before the break, when the visitors forced a corner, the ball dropped on the penalty spot and the No 9 turned and found his team mate for a tap in at the back post for 3-0 at half-time.
But four minutes into the second period, Tyler Weir making his 100th appearance for the Daffs pulled one back, firing home from 14 yards after a great first time touch.
Newent forced some good saves from the keeper, but were down to 10 men on 60 minutes when Weir received 10 minutes in the sin bin.
Cinderford then added a fourth, while Weir converted a penalty to make it 4-2 with eight minutes of normal time to play.
But despite worrying the woodwork right at the death, it was the Foresters who won through.
Elsewhere, Ross Juniors men moved into the top two in North Gloucestershire one with a 4-1 away win over Tidenham on Saturday.
A brace from Ben Scotford, and goals from Matthew Darwin and Callum Trotman secured the points, although Juniors finished with 10 men after Finley Morris was given his marching orders.
The result lifts Juniors into the promotion spots above Lydney Town A, who lost 2-1 at home to league leaders Lydbrook 2nds, Lee Lewis and Jack Stacey firing the Wyeside village outfit to victory.
And it’s looking like a tight race for the title with Lydbrook a point above Juniors having played two games more, and Lydney level on points with Ross having played the same number of games.
Ruardean Hill Rangers won a well deserved point at Little Stoke in the Gloucestershire League, Steve Clark firing them in front by latching onto a clearance, driving into the box and dinking the ball over the keeper.
The hosts dominated the second half, creating numerous chances that went begging.
And Rangers looked to have won it with seconds left, before a last-gasp free-kick then bounced off the bar, the ball was crossed deep to the back post and Mike Hardiman forced home an equaliser.
Lydbrook Athletic 1sts suffered a tough day at home to Gloucestershire Northern Two high-flyers Harrow Hill, losing 8-3.
And while village outfit Huntley may be pushing for honours in North Gloucestershire Premier, they were hit for six without reply at Painswick in the Glos Junior Cup North.
Mitcheldean won 4-2 at home to Broadwell 2nds in league action, thanks to a brace from Adam Beaumont, and goals from Damon Beaumont and Charlie Meek.
But Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds were thumped 10-1 at home by high-flying Milkwall, Aaron Barnett with their only goal, and remain rooted to the bottom.
In NG 2, Longhope beat hosts Bream 2nds 6-1 thanks to a Dan Morgan brace, and strikes from Patrick Cuthbert, Joseph Heron, Robbie Clark and Thomas O’Hara, lifting them to fourth. And Ruardean United also beat Milkwall 2nds 3-1 away with a Josh Street Brace and Alex Rowles also on target.
But Lydbrook A missed out 2-1 at home to Blakeney 2nds in NG3, Carl Stevens with the consolation.
Fixtures this Saturday (December 2) include – Ross Juniors v Tenbury United, Newent Town v Long Crendon, Tuffley Rovers Dev v Newent Town Dev, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Frampton Utd, Gala Wilton 2nds v Lydbrook Ath, Broadwell Amts v Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds, Ellwood v Mitcheldean, Howle Hill v Bream Amts, Huntley v Harrow Hill 2nds, Lydbrook Ath 2nds v Whitecroft, Longhope v Viney St Swithins 2nds, Mitcheldean 2nds v Yorkley, Sling v Ruardean Utd, Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Lydbrook Ath A.
Meanwhile, on Sunday (December 3), Ross Juniors Women and Ladies will be battling for bragging rights at the Sports Ground in the Herefordshire Women’s League, kick-off 2pm.