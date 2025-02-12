FORMER Cinderford player Matt Sherratt has been appointed as caretaker head coach for Wales’s last three games of this year’s Six Nations.
Gloucester-born Sherratt spent four seasons at Dockham Road in the 1990s and is currently head coach at Cardiff.
He takes over from Warren Gatland with the Welsh national team at its lowest ebb in its history following 14 straight defeats.
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney said: “Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time. It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’s call and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.
“Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club.
“Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open.”
Matt told the WRU podcast: “I’ve been in sport long enough to know that it’s pretty bumpy.
“You’re never going to be offered an opportunity when things are going well.
“It’s not something I expected to happen.”
“To have the opportunity to be head coach of a fantastic rugby nation, a group of players I know pretty well, a staff I know pretty well is something I could never turn down.”
He said he would be working with the players on mindset ahead of Wales’s next Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff on February 22.
“The first thing is to start with mindset. It’s going to be difficult, I’ve coached international rugby before.
“It’s going to be difficult to change a huge amount technically and tactically in what will probably be four sessions before we play Ireland but I think we can get a mindset shift and real excitement to play international rugby for Wales.”