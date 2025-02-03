MONMOUTH RFC'S Young Rugby junior coaches received a coaching masterclass from Wales cap Richie Rees, the current Director of the new Haberdashers' Monmouth School Sports Academy, reports CLAIRE EVANS.
The former Wales scrum-half has a wealth of experience in coaching, having previously coached the Tonga national team and managed the Cardiff and Dragons Rugby Academy Pathways.
The aim of the evening was to build closer links between the school and Monmouth RFC, cementing an alignment of rugby style and ethos, with the goal of getting more boys and girls playing rugby.
Numerous topics were covered from video analysis to personal player development, this being the first of multiple planned evenings.
The evening was yet another example of the club and school working together after the creation of the Rugby Technical Training Area at the school, developed and implemented by Monmouth RFC, who have supplied a Silver Fern Live Scrum Machine to the new Sports Academy.
Stuart Paterson, Monmouth Young Rugby chairman, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Richie to ensure Monmouth RFC coaches continue to develop their coaching skills and ensures alignment throughout the club.
"Through collaborative working, both the school and club benefit by enhancing skills whilst developing the performance of all players.”
Richie said: “It was an honour to deliver this CPD session to the dedicated coaches of Monmouth RFC.
"The passion and commitment in developing the next generation of players is truly inspiring.
“Aligned development is essential for both HMS and the local area. By collaborating, we can ensure that every player, regardless of age or ability has the opportunity to enhance their particiption and performance.
"I look forward to seeing the partnership continue to grow.”
Monmouth Young Rugby has a thriving section from U6s through to U16s and for more information or to attend a trial session contact [email protected]
The next Haberdashers' Monmouth School Open Day is this Saturday, February 8. See www.habsmonmouth.org