Hard Fought Victory!
Trowbridge R.F.C 24 – 28 Drybrook R.F.C
Drybrook still have their destiny this season in their own hands following a hard earned victory at Trowbridge on Saturday, writes Chris Tingle.
Games between these two sides have been too close to call on previous occasions and this one – which pitched second against third in Regional Two Severn was no different.
It went down to the wire with the away team just holding out for a very good five point victory against a confident Doric Park outfit.
Trowbridge started the stronger and it was only some excellent defending that kept them at bay for the opening quarter.
They did eventually get through though and it was second row McPherson who crossed for the try converted by Tom Weaver to make it 7-0.
Drybrook’s response was quick and decisive as captain Mitch Bourne picked a great line to take the ball from Jack Moss and cross the whitewash. Haydn Lewis was on target with the kick and the scores were locked at seven apiece.
Drybrook were now in the ascendency and more pressure led to a yellow card for Trowbridge on 30 minutes.
A penalty gave Drybrook good field position to attack and Mitch Baldwin showed great power to cross the line wide out.
An excellent conversion from Lewis looked to have given the lead to Drybrook at the break but the Wiltshire sidestill had time to level the score though at 14 apiece when Alex Murchison found a gap to score his team’s second try, converted by Weaver.
The second half started with the Trowbridge team on the attack and they retook the lead with a converted try from Rory Murchinson who was driven over from an attacking lineout.
On the 15-minute mark a dangerous tackle on Cai Rogers by Conor McPherson earned the second row a yellow card, which could easily have been red.
This was followed by more Drybrook pressure and with Trowbridge struggling to stem the tide they were reduced to 13 men following another high tackle.
Drybrook took advantage of the situation and scored their third try through Mitch Baldwin. Lewis converted and the scores were tied once again at 21-21.
Weaver restored the Trowbridge lead with a well struck penalty, but Drybrook hit back with the try of the match.
Taking a quick tap from a mark in their own 22 they raced down the left hand touchline, where man of the match Mitch Baldwin was on hand to complete his hat-trick.
Lewis was again spot on with the conversion and Drybrook moved into a four point lead at 28-24
There was still drama left in the game and Trowbridge nearly stole the honours, but a knock-on close to the line handed the victory to Drybrook.
This may not have been the prettiest of games but it was hard and uncompromising and Drybrook did well to come out of it with a bonus point victory.
They now sit second in the table, having leap-frogged Trowbridge, and they have two games in hand on the leaders Chippenham, whom they recently beat in Wiltshire.
On Saturday (January 15) Drybrook are away, again, at Gordano, looking to consolidate their position with a good performance on the road.
The United side are at home for a Counties Four Gloucestershire derby against Ross.
Drybrook (v Trowbridge): Dean Self, Mikey Addis, Mitch Hale, Jack Moss, Finn Watkins, Bailey Watts, Casey Morgan, Mitch Bourne (capt), Cai Rogers, Brad Morgan, Luke Roberts, Mitch Baldwin, Danny Price, Ryan Chappell, Haydn Lewis. Bench: Sam Pepper, Charlie Rowley, Sam Edwards.