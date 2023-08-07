The Gwent Leisure Centre League road races held their third race, hosted by Pontypool Runners, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
A group of nine running clubs in the old county of Gwent take it in turns to put on five closed road races of about five miles on Tuesday evenings in the Summer months, and five weekend cross-country races in Autumn and Winter.
Fifteen Spirit of Monmouth RC members joined more than 400 from the other Gwent clubs at the Pontypool leisure centre start, before racing onto the Usk road and along paths that led onto the Old Abergavenny Road.
A stinger of a steep hill led to the Star Inn where runners then joined the canal towpath before heading back to the leisure centre.
Katie Adams took second in her age category FV40 with a speedy time of 38mins 54secs, while Martin Blakebrough was third overall in his age category with a flying time of 40.33.
A huge well done went to Sally Williams and Trish Keeling Bicknell who ran their first GLCL race since before the pandemic.
Both supported each other all the way crossing the finish line together, and remarked on how inclusive the GLCL event was.
Spirit runners also travelled to Barry Island on Sunday for the annual Barry Island 10k.
With the sun shining, 2,356 runners ran on closed roads, with a rewarding route showcasing all of the town’s most scenic seaside spots and recognisable landmarks – including Whitmore Bay, the Knap, Romilly Park and Watch House Bay.
The course was undulating with some tough hills but participants were given huge encouragement by the support of the crowds which kept everyone going.
First Spirit home was Stuart Morris in a new 10k PB of 43.17, taking a good 55 seconds off his previous best.
Vicky Roberts was next finishing with her family supporting at the line, in a time of 45.08 for fourth in her age category.
Nick Sloper was third in 48:11, followed by Trina Sami-Brown in 52:21, setting a new 10k PB by 30 seconds.
Abigail Bukley finished fifth Spirit as part of her ultra training, crossing in 56:26, followed by Bernie Cloete in another 10k PB, beating last week’s Magor 10k with 57:.27.
Louise Camacho brought home the Spirit team in 1.06.26.
Louise said she enjoyed the route and the atmosphere as she returns from injury.
The race was enjoyed by all and was finished with a little paddle and ice-cream on the famous Barry beach.
Anyone interested in running and fancy joining a local club can take a look at Spirit of Monmouth’s website https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk/ or contact [email protected].
Spirit are a friendly and fun club, with a nice competitive edge, and a great social heart, affiliated to Welsh Athletics and catering for a wide range of running abilities.