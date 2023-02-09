TOUR de France winner Geraint Thomas has taken his time returning from the Tour Down Under in Australia, travelling onwards with his family over the last three weeks to pack in some warm weather training.
Third in last year’s Tour, the 37-year-old Welshman has kept following the sun, ahead of a May bid to win the Giro d’Italia.
And he hopped over to New Zealand first, to ride out with All Blacks rugby legend Richie McCaw, plus NZ Olympic gold medal rower Nathan Cohen for a ride in Wanaka.
He then headed to California for more warm weather training before landing back in Europe in time to start the Volta ao Algarve this week in Portugal.
Thomas, who owns the St Tewdrics wedding venue near Chepstow, said in Australia: “Last year, I did a different programme racing wise, and it just keeps it a bit fresh.
“I know I’ve been downplaying my age, but after 17 years, it’s good to keep it a bit different.
“If you keep doing the same things over and over again things get old. It’s nice to freshen things up a bit.
“That’s part of the reason I am going to New Zealand and getting in some good base miles.”
Through his contacts with team sponsor Ineos, Thomas connected with All Black rugby legend McCaw .
And Wales fan Geraint said before meeting McCaw: “He’s a legendary rugby player for the Kiwis, and I will meet up for him for a ride.
“He’s a bit heavier, but he loves a good ride.”
With the Giro d’Italia as the first major goal in 2023, Thomas said he was aiming to build out his base with the warm weather training.
“The last time I really prepared for the Giro was in 2017,” he said. “It was a bit random in 2020, and it’s very different preparation for the Giro compared to the Tour. So right now on my training rides I am pushing on a bit more normally in this time of year.”
And still undecided about whether he will continue in 2024, he added: “I still have that drive and intensity, but when you have a kid, it’s not the be all and end all.
“You can still be focused and committed – for me it’s maybe having a few beers and maybe chilling out.
“Some of the young guys are not into that, but I know what I need to do to be ready to race.”