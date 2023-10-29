Glorious warm autumn sunshine welcomed over 120 members at Monmouth Golf Club, as they gathered for the annual awards presentation day on Sunday, October 22, to recognise and honour the winners of the club’s competitions played throughout the year.
The course was in good condition despite recent rainfall, and the hard work undertaken by the greens staff Chris Howley, Matt Auld and Dave Hudson, under the guidance of Chair of Greens Len Lane, was appreciated by all.
The day began with an 18-hole Team Texas Scramble, followed by a wonderful lunch prepared by Emma Henry and her hospitality team.
Club captain Rob Pilot compered proceedings, inviting president Mike Hatch to present the trophies to the winners, with the magnificent silverware on display made resplendent by Marion Workman.
Notable Men’s Section winners saw champion golfer Bruce Kennedy pick up the prestigious Scratch Cup; Maurice Pell take the Presidents Cup; and Wayne Meredith and Ryan Jones crowned Cock of the North champions.
Other club winners included Alan Cairns, Russell Giblin, Keith Robertshaw, Alistair Morgan, Andy Fleming, Marc Turley, Robbie Williams, Tom Collinson, Angus Kennedy, Adrian Swain, Tom Fyffe, Martin Sutherland, Mark Sykes, Brad Hudson, Aled Evans, Dave Hudson and Rob Pilot.
Amongst the Men’s Seniors Section, winners included Jon Jones, Maurice Pell, Keith James, Allan Johnston, Adrian Childs, Mike Young, John Sims, Shun Williams and Trevor Knight.
The Mixed Team Curtis Cup was won by Sally Young, Dave Hudon and Brad Hudson, whilst the Ladies Section saw former captain Mary Woollard pick up a staggering six trophies; other winners included Marion Workman, Brenda Wills, Ann Jones, Wahiba Davis and Katie Ashplant.
