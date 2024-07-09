THE ladies club championships were held over two days at South Herefordshire Golf Club in amazing weather recently.
After day one, there was a tie for first in the gross competition, with a clear front runner in the net competition.
And after day two, the gross winner was Emma Breakspear, who had to pull out a personal best to beat Jo Spiers by one shot.
Julie Davies maintained first place in the net competition, and achieved a PB on both days, while Jo Spiers and Deb Griffiths also acheived PBs on day two.
Proprietors Paul and Sarah presented a bottle of fizz to the winners, and Julie and Emma will receive their trophies at September’s presentation day.
Meanwhile, the annual blue-ribbon event in Ross Golf Club's programme for handicap Division 1 men members – the Mike Lane Trophy – was held over36 holes over two days on a gross medal basis in honour of the highly accomplished and fondly remembered former club champion, reports KEITH RAY.
The Gorsley-based club's policy of investing in youngsters shone brightly when +1 handicapper Cam Haines carded two rounds of Gross 70 and 75 scores to win by six shots.
Since he joined the club in 2014 as a 16-handicap teenager his progress thanks to his dedicated approach through the Ross Juniors Academy, in the care of Head Professional Tim Hall and his School of Golf, has been a model, capturing many titles including being crowned club champion in four of the past seven years.
Darryn Couperwaite, a 6-handicapper with a 151 medal score, was runner-up followed by Tim Wyatt and William Turpin with 153, Jon Moody 154 and Harry Griffiths and Alex Duncanson 155s.
For the best net handicap performers, the same two rounds format enabled members to contest the Traders Cup.
Cam with a net 69 led the way after round 1 with his excellent net 70 from another young player, 6 handicapper Isaac Vitale, and Peter Smith with net 70s, followed by Richard Tullett, William Turpin, Tim Kefalas and Paul Dobbs with net 71s.
But Darryn Couperwaite with a net 67 which included three birdies on day two came from behind to win by three shots from Tullett with net 142.
Others pleased with their round two performances were Seb Warwick with net 68 and Kevin Howells and Andy Stephens with net 69s.