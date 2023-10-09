Ross Golf Club held one of its final events for the 2023 Summer season, the annual over 75’s Peter Carton-Kelly Cup. With 26 veteran golfers taking part, the competition proved age is just a number when it comes to the sport. Former Ross Seniors Captain David Price emerged as the winner, securing the trophy and a top bottle prize of Famous Grouse whiskey.
The event, played on the club’s yellow course, featured a 16-hole full handicap stableford contest. The challenging course led to lowish scores, making David Price’s win all the more surprising. David scored a seemingly modest 34 points, but that was enough to land him the trophy.
His golfing companion, Roger Cotton, also carded 34 points but lost out on a count-back. Roger was the winner of the trophy in 2021, showcasing the competition among these seasoned golfers. Following closely behind were Graham Russell and David Beavan, each scoring 32 points. Graham clinched the last remaining prize, again determined by a count-back.
The men senior members, aged 55 and above, make up the largest section of the club’s membership, highlighting the popularity of the sport among this age group. The Peter Carton-Kelly Cup, introduced in 2001, serves as an excellent platform for these veteran golfers to prove their mettle.
After the competition, participants had the opportunity to enjoy a lunch, prepared by the club’s new caterer, Inger Tweedy. It was the first chance for many to sample Inger’s culinary skills, and she was warmly welcomed by the members.
David Price’s win adds another trophy to his already impressive collection and keeps the spirit of competition alive among the club’s senior members. With the summer season coming to a close, the golfers are already looking forward to the next series of tournaments and another chance to showcase their skills.