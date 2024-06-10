A GOLFER is taking on a marathon charity challenge by playing 36 holes and walking 26 miles in one day.
Chris Harris from Llangrove will tee off at dawn at Monmouth Golf Course on Friday, June 28.
After 18 holes, complete with golf bag across his back, he will then set off to Upton Bishop, via Symonds Yat, to the South Herefordshire Golf Club for his second 18 holes.
The golfer – a former chair of governors at Llangrove CE Academy who founded the village’s scout group – is raising money for Herefordshire charity Strong Young Minds, which supports the mental health and emotional well-being of young people.
Chris said: “I’m honoured to be raising money for a very worthy cause, making such a positive difference in young people’s lives. I hope to finish in daylight, as long as I don’t spend too much time in the bunker!”
Chris is also hosting a Llangrove Quiz Night in July, and to donate visit thelonggolfwalk.co.uk
Meanwhile, Monmouth GC members are undertaking their own ‘Solstice’ charity challenge on Friday, June 21, playing four rounds in a day.
See the Monmouth Golf Club Fundraising for Wales Air Ambulance Charitable Trust page on justgiving.
The club are also are gearing up for their men’s open this Saturday (June 15), which is open to members and non-members.
See www.facebook.com/MonmouthGolfClub/ for details.