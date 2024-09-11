A PLEASANT day for golf greeted 50 pairs aiming for honours board recognition in the President’s Prizes Day better-ball Stableford at Ross Golf Club, reports KEITH RAY.
President Graeme Forrester, a dedicated member, was elected in 2022 to succeed Geoff Baker, and is in his third year of what is normally a three-year term.
The winning pair on countback with 47 points, which included eight birdies, were father and son Paul Burry – the club's Seniors 55+ Captain – and Allan Burry, who sport single figure handicaps.
Runners-up also with 47 were fellow single handicappers Darryn Couperthwaite and Jon Moody, who recorded two eagles and seven birdies, and like the winners also took home deluxe picnic hampers.
Third were competition debutants Bill Lawrence and Daniel Gill with 45 points, who won on countback from mother and daughter 2023 champions Lois and Sophie Price.
President Graeme thanked members for supporting his day and the staff at the Gorsley-based course who made it a success.
Meanwhile, the ladies section’s August competitions began with the first round of the 36-hole Gross Stroke play competition for the Mary Beavis Cup, played over two weeks, plus the Cinderford Cup and Bronze Cup, reports RUTH KIRCHMEIER.
The Cinderford Cup was won by Helen Palmer with a nett 71, with Kerry Welding second with 74, while June Savidge took the Bronze Cup with 70 from Helen Shaw’s 75.
The Front 9 Medal was played by 21 ladies, Ellie Peake winning with a nett 36, and Rhian Garbett-Edwards second on countback with 38 from Debbie Woods.
The Mary Beavis Cup second round and the August Medal was played by 22 ladies, Kerry Welding taking the trophy with a gross 162, and the medal with a nett 67, closely followed by Jenny Freel with 68 and Ruth Pimlow with 71.
The Back 9 Medal played by 20 ladies was won by Penny Caves with a nett 33, with Ros Ashton (34) second and Audrey Causon (35) third.
Thirty ladies played the Mercia Cup/Club Stableford, June Savidge triumphing with a 39 points, followed by Kerry Welding 37 and Ellie Teasdale 36.
Kerry and Sally Fycun were winners in the Mercia Castle Silver Division, while June Savidge and Jenny Freel won the Bronze.
Five teams of four also played in the Front 9 Am Am Stableford, with Eileen Cooper, Frances Nightingale, Jenny Thornton and Gaye Barcham winning with 40 points from Jill Sutton, Marie-anne Belton, Debbie Woods and Helen Horne on 37.
Audrey Causon, Kay Cotton, Jean Ovens, and Ellie Peake took third with 36.
The month concluded with a Par/Bogey Competition for the Ladies Centenary Cup, played by 27.
Ros Ashton won with +1 on countback from Christine Snell, with Bridget Hiram third with 0.
Seventeen played the Front 9 Par/Bogey, Dorothy Green winning with +3 from Penny Caves (+2) and Helen Horne (+1).
The Ladies Section also hosted a successful Ladies Weekend 3BBB Open Competition in August.
Forty five played, with Ross duo Nadia Stirling and Mary Smith plus teammate Angela Woodward winning with 83 points.
Kerry Welding and Helen Palmer also represented Ross in the County Foursomes semis, narrowly losing to Shirehampton.