FORMER Forest Hills Ladies’ Captain Carolyn Thomson won the best gross captain’s salver for the third time at the Gloucestershire Lady Captain’s Golf Society, writes Geoff Norris.
Alan Bridges and Tim Hollingworth won the Seniors’ Yellow Tee Pairs Combined with a four under 76.
Paul Adams and John Binnie with a level par 72 pipped Simon Killen and Geoff Norris with a better back nine.
Kieran James won Division One of the Saturday Stableford with a three under 39.
Rob Brown was second with 37 while Chris Drew and Kieran Dawson, tied wth level par 36s.
Stephen Forsyth won Division Two with 37 ahead of Mark A Graham, Andrew Johnson and Ashley Drew.
With A Team captain Connor Mullan getting married, Lee Hanson was skipper for the North Gloucestershire Foursomes visit of Cotswold Hills.
Paul ‘Sty’ Williams and Martyn Walker won the opener, 2&1 but Will Smith and Ryan McDonald lost 3&2.
Hanson and James Bath won one up before Phil Evans and Nick Jacobs lost 5 & 4.
Mike Burris and Paul Gibson and Josh Goode and Luke Jobson drew for a final score of 3-3.
In the opposite fixture at Ullenwood, Vice Captain Gary Davies and Steve Jones lost one down in the opener.
Jaques Macinnes and Paul Mclean then lost 5&3 while Gary Reddan and Derek Freeman-Jones 3&2.
Pat Simcoe and Jeremy McCulloch only played 12 holes, winning 8&7.
Dave Wilding and Steve Graham lost 2 & 1 before Oliver Cooper and Daniel Morse lost the last match 5&4 for Cotswold Hills 5-1 Forest Hills.
There were 70 players for the Anniversary Cup as Forest Hills celebrates 34 years.
The winners of the Shotgun Team Stableford competition were Ashley James, Stuart Mudway, Alan Edwards and Eddy Annis with their sixteen under 108.
Countback sorted the other prize winners with Mark McGirr, Mark Parkhurst, James Hodgson and Jacob Scott second with 102 from Kurt Hanson, Luke Jobson, Josh Goode and Tom Knight, with Lee Ayres, Conor Burris, Scott Ayres and Jacob Turner finishing fourth.
Following the competition presentation, Men’s Captain, Steve Jones then presented Paul Gibson with a momento to mark the members’ appreciation, of his 32 years of achievements as course manager at Forest Hills, and wished him well in his new venture, as head groundsman at Cheltenham Town Football Club.
There was a high standard of scoring in the white tee individual medal for the Seniors not in match action, given that the pins had not moved from the previous day’s competition, Jim Bland won Division One with 89-19-70 on countback from Steve Keepax, Richard Keeble third.
The best score of the day was in Division Two where Brian Evans came in with 86-21-65 pipping Terry Hook and Bob Gibson by two shots on nett 67.
Adrian Vines and Neil James lost 7&6 in the first game as Senior captain Kev Doyle led his troops to Cotswold Edge.
Mark Graham and Paul Sologub won the second match, 3&2.
The home team captains always go out in the third and Kev Doyle and Clive Winward lost one down.
Phil Gwynne and Kev Burford drew but Pete Walters and Paul Morphey lost 4 & 3.
Simon Ruffley and Ian Lovering drew for a final score of Cotswold Edge 4-2 Forest Hills.
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