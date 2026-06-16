The Ladies’ Captain’s Cup, at Forest Hills was won by Sarah Mainprise-Tate with 42 points ahead of Karen Alexander on 38 and Joanne McCulloch, writes Geoff Norris.
Kev Doyle was joined at Weston by 47 others for his Senior Captain’s away day.
In strong winds, the highest score was Roger Hall’s 33 in Division One, although, that would have been higher had his group, not played the wrong opening green. Pat Simcoe was second with 32, and Colin Baird third with 29.
Ray Innes won Division Two with 32, with Gareth Bell and Chas Challis, separated by countback on 29.
Glyn Earle won the dubious accolade of the Best Endeavour Trophy with his 15 the worst of the day.
In his closing address, Kev Doyle thanked Kevin Greening for organising the day, Roger Hall and Adrian Vines for the results, Mike Steward for the raffle, and the staff at Weston club.
Adrian Vines also entertained as he introduced fines which raised £215 for this year’s charity the Forest of Dean Baby Bank.
Harry Baker won Division One of the Saturday Stableford with 38 points ahead of Terry Davies and James Bath.
Division Two was won by Oliver Hopkins-Phillips with 32 ahead of Lance Evans and Ashley Drew.
Steve Jones and Connor Mullen halved the North Gloucestershire Foursomes opener against Broadway B.
Derek Freeman-Jones and Tony Laws won 4&3, Rowland Joyce and Steve Graham won 5&4, and David Wilding and Jeremy McCulloch won 3 &1.
Both Sam Woodward and Mark Graham and Josh Mathews and Simon Killen for a final score of Forest Hills 4.5-1.5 Broadway.
Countback was needed in Division One of the June Medal as Joe Wilcox and Connor Mullen finished on nett 70 with Eddy Annis third.
Stuart Wilson won Division Two with 79-10-69 ahead of Nigel Thomson on 71 and Daniel Prout.
In Division Three Steve Thomson’s 88-17-71 beat Joe Liddington and Liam Maskell. Matt McGirr’s 75-3-72 was the lowest gross.
There were 30 pairs for the 2026 mixed open organised by the pro shop with entries from as far away as Builth Wells and Devon.
Alan and Nicky Edwards won the members’ section with a fantastic 11 under score of 47.
They finished four points ahead of Jim and Val Bland, and Corrine Clarke and Andrew Price who were split by countback.
The visitors prize was won by Amanda and Mike Parker from The Forest of Dean Golf Club with 41, easing out Lilleybrook’s Jenny Downes and Les Pritchard of Sherdons on countback.
The Seniors’ June Medal on Monday was played on the same layout as for the men on Sunday with some of the holes were stretched to their extreme, especially the 11th off the very back tee which together with the very windy conditions contributed to only four players managing to break par.
Richard Medlin produced the round of the day as his 83-16-67, saw him win Division One, to finish four shots clear of Nigel Thompson with Phil Gwynne in third place.
Division Two was won by Alan Bridges with 90-20 -70. Roger Hall was second on count back from Paul Adams, as they both finished with a nett 74.
Brian Evans finished at the top of the pile in Division Three with 91-22-69 ahead of Andrew Johnson and Michael Simmonds.
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