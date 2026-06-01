MORE than 140 golfers from as far away as Cornwall entered the Forest Hills Individual Open.
Given the course set up, it was not surprising that only one player beat par and four managed to level.
David Harding-Smith of Raglan won Division One on countback from Monmouth’s Robbie Williams Forest Hills members, Steve Keepax and Steve Thomson, were fourth and fifth with 35 points.
The highest score of the day was returned by iGolf’s Peter Steward, with a two under 38 points.
Philip Breadman, from the Forest of Dean was fourth, with Forest Hills members, Ian Bell and Mike Simmonds completing the prize winners.
The Mile End club welcomed Forest of Dean Golf Club for the first leg of the Mo Pearce Tee Pot Challenge.
In the Captains’ match, Steve Jones and Gary Davies halved their match against Phil Jones and Will Tyler.
Kev Doyle and Geoff Norris won two up against Dave Thomas and Chris Haggar.
Another point was shared as Alan Edwards and Ashley James halved with Duncan Buchanan and Stuart Jones.
The home team edged further in front when Matt McGirr and Terry Davies won one up against Rich Norris and Andy Shaw.
Mark McGirr and Derek Freeman-Jones halved their match against Paul Kilburn and Scott Richards. ] David Wildin and Steve Graham lost 6&5 to Chris Jones and Phil Moorcroft, before Jacob Turner and Tom Knight lost 2&1, to Peter Griffiths and Shaun Morgan.
In the final match as Pat Simcoe and Tony Laws lost 3&2, against Adan Wood and Anthony Davies Forest Hills 3.5-4.5 Forest of Dean.
In the first leg of the Wye Challenge against Monmouth, Forest Hills captain Steve Jones and Gary Davies lost 3&2 to Rob Pilot and James Barrell.
Pat Simcoe and Tony Laws lost 2&1 against Russ Giblin and Tom Collinson.
Josh Goode and Luke Jobson shared the spoils with Brad Hudson and Mick Collinson.
The first full point for the Mile End crew, came when Father and son combo, Derek and Fraser Freeman-Jones beat Dave Hudson and Alan Cairns one up on the last green.
Adrian Vines and Steve Goode had the highest win, shaking hands on the 14th, as they beat Ralph Young and Wayne Meredith, 5 & 4.
The final match between Dave Wilding and Jeremy McCulloch, and Brian Scott and Claude Dube for Forest Hills 3-3 Monmouth.
Simon Killen and Josh Goode won the Eric Brown Pinehurst Chapman Pairs Medal with an outstanding score of 68-5-63 which contained 14 pars and four birdies.
Adrian Vines and Geoff Norris on were two shots.
Countback was needed to separate Josh Mathews and Mark Parkhurst, and Lance Malin and David Payne.
Terry Davies and Andy Warren were fifth with a nett 66.
Forest Hills junior, Toby Turp came away with the best nett trophy at Knowle with 83-21-62 on his first trip to the course.
Captain Kev Doyle and Geoff Norris held their nerve to win the first match one up against Brickhampton Court.
Kevin Greening and Adrian Vines, and then Mike Steward and Ian Lovering both halved.
Paul Sologub and Gerald Woodley lost 3&2 and there was a 2&1 defeat for Alan Wearmouth and Phil Gywnne.
The result was decided when Mark Wood and Tim Hollingsworth won 3&1 for a 4-3 win for Forest Hills.
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