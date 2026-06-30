The ladies started the week at Forest Hils with the first round of the Walkerdine Salver.
Jean Hosford won with nett 73, . Sarah Mainprise-Tait was second and Amanda Jones third, writes Geoff Norris.
Alongside it was the second edition of the Armed Forces Trophy, for ex- and serving Armed Forces personnel.
Former Air Commodore Gerry Woodley finished ahead of ex-Royal Navy men Kevin Greening, by one shot, and Huw Williamson on 35.
More than 40 members turned out to help with repairs to the fairways, primarily repairing divots, and the results of their labours were apparent, when the Seniors took to the course on Thursday morning, in a White Tee Medal.
Mark Graham won Division One with a nine under 77-14-63. Neil James was second with a nett 68, and John Watkins third on 70.
Ashley Drew came out on top in Division Two on 87-20-67 with Paul Adams second with 68, and Graham Wallace third on 70.
Mike Cannon won Division Three with 68 with Joe Liddington second and Jim Fairweather third.
The Seniors’ Yellow Tee Medal on Thursday, produced some exceptionally good scores, with nothing better than Mark Graham’s score of 77-14-63. Neil James was second with a nett 68, with John Watkins third on 70.
Ashley Drew topped Division Two with 87-20-67 ahead of Paul Adams and Graham Wallace.
Mike Connon won Division Three in emphatic style, five shots clear of Joe Liddington who finished ahead of Jim Fairweather on countback, with a pair of 73s.
Joe Wilcox beat 50 others to win the Saturday Stableford with 38, a point ahead of Ashley James and Luke Jobson who were separated on count back.
Pete Walters registered the highest score of the day with a three under 39 with Tony Laws second on 37 and Alan Franklin third.
The second round of the Committee Cup, a 36 hole Nett Medal, attracted 61players, with some of the previous week’s pace setters, again prominent in the shake up.
Charlie Thomas’s 75-8-67 was the best score of the day with Dan Brain second with a nett 68 and Paul Mclean third on 69 followed by 71s from John Watkins, William Bailey, Lance Malin, David Payne and Alan Edwards.
David Payne’s 71 gave him a total of 140 to claim the trophy. Dan Brain, with 73-68-141 was second.
Charlie Thomas was third with 142 on countback from Scott Ayres after his two rounds of 69 and 73, off his zero handicap.
The Seniors’ Yellow Tee Medal saw 14 scores of par or better with Tim Hollingworth winning Division One with 39.
Countback was needed as Andy Shenton and Roger Hall both returned 37.
Alan Bridges won Division Two as both he and Pete Walters carded 37s with John Auton third.
Jim Fairweather’s four-under 40 in Division Three was the highest score.
Phil Leonard, who managed 41 last week with just four clubs and a putter, could only score 39 with a full complement this week to finish second, one shot ahead of Paul Taylor.
A front nine Shotgun Texas Scramble ahead of England v Ghana in the World attracted 56 golfers.
Josh Cooper, Keiran Jones, Keiran Dawson and Mark Dawson with a nett 27 won on countback from Simon Killen, Gary Reddan, James Holland and Nick Jacobs.
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