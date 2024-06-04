THERE was double delight for Sophie Price and Nadia Stirling who represented Ross-on-Wye Golf Club at the Herefordshire Championships at Alexander Park on Saturday, reports RUTH KIRCHMEIER.
Out of 66 players, Sophie won the Gross Trophy with a gross 85 and Nadia took the Nett trophy with a nett 74.
Back home, 30 ladies played in the Ladies Vets Millenium Trophy and Club Stableford England Golf Trust competition, with Victoria Northcott winning with 34 points. Jenny Freel second with 32 points and Mary Smith third with 30.
The Back 9 Stableford competition attracted 17 ladies and was won by Jenny Reeve Tucker with 12 points on countback from June Savidge, and Penny Caves third (9 points)
Twelve pairs played in the Ladies R&A Coronation Foursomes, with Ruth Kirchmeier and Nadia Stirling winning with 29 points, who will represent the club at the area finals.
Second were Pam Duke and Mary Palmer (28 points), and third Lois Price and Katie Stooke (27 points).
Four pairs played the Front 9 hole Foursomes won by Penny Caves and Chris Crane with 13 points from Judith Landau and Debbie Woods (9 points) and Kay Cotton and Mabel Day (8 points).
The first qualifying competition of the year, the Flag Medal Competition saw 22 ladies play.
Wendy Ancrum won with a nett 71 on countback from Nadia Stirling, with Chris Morris third (nett 75), while Hannah Keir had the best gross score (90).
The Front 9 hole Flag Medal Competition attracted 20 ladies. with Karen Mirfin first with a nett 34, followed by Mabel Day (35) and Marie-Anne Belton (38), while Ros Ashton had the best gross (46).
The final May competition was the May Medal Rosebowl, with Sophie Price heading a 16-strong field with a nett 74 from Sally Fycun (77) and Jose Wilson (79).
Fourteen ladies played the Front 9 hole Medal Competition. Marie Anne Belton finishing first with a nett 44 on countback from Audrey Causon, with Karen Mirfin third (45).