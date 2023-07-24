Katie Stooke the current Lady Captain at Ross on Wye Golf Club held a very successful and enjoyable day on June 27th to celebrate her captaincy. Fifty two ladies played in the Bowmaker competition with a shotgun start enabling everyone to come in to enjoy lunch together followed by the prizegiving.
There were a number of challenges set by Katie which provided great hilarity on various holes in addition to the usual nearest the pin holes.
The winning team with 62 points were Judy Foster, Judith Landau and Jill Sutton. In second place were Jennifer Freel, Lois Price and Mary Smith on countback with 63 points from Sally Fycun, Sally Lawrence and Christine Snell.
Nearest the pin on the seventh hole was Linda Nielens and on the twelfth hole Mary Smith.
An additional prize for nearest the balloons on the 8th hole was Jenny Thornton.
The Ladies Eclectic Open was held on 6th July with 62 entrants from 18 golf clubs playing in this popular competition consisting of 2 rounds of 13 holes with lunch in between. It was summer golf at it’s best. The course was in beautiful condition with thanks as ever to the greens staff and also to Jenny Freel and her team of volunteers whose seamless organisation enabled all the teams to enjoy a wonderful day of golf at Ross on Wye.
The winning team Kerry Pytlik and Janice Rigby came from the Vale Golf Club.