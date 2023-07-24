The Ladies Eclectic Open was held on 6th July with 62 entrants from 18 golf clubs playing in this popular competition consisting of 2 rounds of 13 holes with lunch in between. It was summer golf at it’s best. The course was in beautiful condition with thanks as ever to the greens staff and also to Jenny Freel and her team of volunteers whose seamless organisation enabled all the teams to enjoy a wonderful day of golf at Ross on Wye.