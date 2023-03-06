The Gorsley based Ross Golf Club’s men seniors 55+ members were again fortunate to enjoy ideal dry winter weather for playing a Florida Scramble event which witnessed 20 teams of 4 players each, drawn on a random basis, taking part in a 16 holes medal-based competition. The Ross Club’s tree-lined course was also in excellent condition to match the perfect weather and this was reflected in the good scoring with two teams returning remarkable net 48 medal score-cards. Geoff Baker, Roger Bennett, Tim Harrison and Graham Russell ultimately received the top prizes on count-back from Phil Dicks, Jeremy Picton-Turbervill, Peter Reynolds and Graham Weare who had to settle for the runners-up prizes.
They were followed by equally impressive scores of net medal score 49 by Mike Foster, Chris Good, Peter Shaw and Robin Smith with recently elected Seniors Captain Chris Good able to enjoy a top three finish to kick-start his year in office. Jeff Charles. Joe Hiram, Graham Jones and David Price with a net 52 medal score were also able to reflect upon a good day’s work. To complete the seniors programme of Winter events, members have a 16 holes drawn Better-Ball Stableford competition to look forward to later this month and the to lunch that follows it.
The Seniors Annual Winter Pairs League, in which 34 pairings have been taking part in the 2022/23 event, is nearing its conclusion with Mike Mintram/Ken Potter continuing to head the league table and they look favourites to win the Patrick Curtis Shield. However, in recent weeks Paul Burry/David G Morris have worked wonders to reach second place so another exciting finish is in prospect. Claus Kopp/Ian Hatton and Peter Shaw/Roy Millington look most likely to finish among the top four places, to qualify to take part in a series of Semi-Final/ Final matches to decide who then receives the John Price Shield. While Peter Bennett/Robin Butler, who won both trophies in the 2021/22 events, have been unable to reach the same standards this time, they might achieve a top 8 finish in the league to be amongst the prize-winners.