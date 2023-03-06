The Seniors Annual Winter Pairs League, in which 34 pairings have been taking part in the 2022/23 event, is nearing its conclusion with Mike Mintram/Ken Potter continuing to head the league table and they look favourites to win the Patrick Curtis Shield. However, in recent weeks Paul Burry/David G Morris have worked wonders to reach second place so another exciting finish is in prospect. Claus Kopp/Ian Hatton and Peter Shaw/Roy Millington look most likely to finish among the top four places, to qualify to take part in a series of Semi-Final/ Final matches to decide who then receives the John Price Shield. While Peter Bennett/Robin Butler, who won both trophies in the 2021/22 events, have been unable to reach the same standards this time, they might achieve a top 8 finish in the league to be amongst the prize-winners.