NEWENT’S derby against Ledbury attracted a big crowd to the Stade de Rec, anticipating rich entertainment in perfect conditions for running rugby, and they weren’t disappointed, writes Simon Barker.
The home side pressed hard from the kick-off and it seemed likely that a try would follow in short order.
What looked to be a scoring pass from Nathan Brooks was intercepted by Jack Hughes 5m from the line and Ledbury’s fly half ran the length of the pitch before converting his try.
Newent were quickly back on level terms with a fine try – Adrian Connelly did well to field a kick just outside the home 22, launching a counter attack taken on by Jordan Devries into the Ledbury 22.
The ball was recycled quickly and Nathan Brooks crossed in the left-hand corner. Tom Webb converted from the touchline.
Newent nudged ahead with another excellent team try.
From a lineout on halfway, a strong carry from Will Tanner breacged the defence and several phases later Brooks crossed wide on the right for his second try.
Webb’s conversion attempt was ruled out after clipping the top of the left-hand upright.
A loose pass inside Newent’s 22 was intercepted by Will Hartland.
The inside-centre was hauled down just short of the Ledbury line and the ball was lost forward.
Newent disrupted the Ledbury scrum to win a penalty.
Will Tanner carried hard to draw tacklers and more quick ruck ball gave Will Hartland the opportunity to cross just to the right of the posts. Webb added the extras for 19-7.
The host conjured their bonus point try from a scrum on their 10m line. James Marshall carried hard into the Ledbury 22 and a deftly delayed pass from Webb found Connelly running the finest of lines to cross unopposed. The conversion was narrowly off target.
The Webb–Connelly combination produced an immediate repeat for try number five.
Ben Vincent ran back the restart and another well-timed pass from Webb put Connelly into space on halfway. The winger showed a startling turn of pace to streak away for another try in cauldron corner. Webb’s touchline conversion extended Newent’s lead to 31-7 at half-time.
A promising attack was thwarted by a knock-on by Kyle Towers, deemed deliberate prompting a yellow card. From the penalty, Ledbury’s pack mauled over.
Ledbury’s pack then pushed their opponents off their ball to take the scrum against the head and the ball was sent to the lightly guarded blindside an unconverted try reduced the deficit to 33-19 after 10 minutes.
From the restart Leo Oakey carried hard into the Ledbury 22, but lacked support.
Newent ran the clearance back and more crisp handling created space for full-back Doug Long to cross wide on the left. Webb added a good conversion to bring up the 40.
Jack Devries – who had replaced twin Jordan in the second-row – caught the restart and charged upfield into the Ledbury 22.
Ted Bailey was quick to spin the ruck ball once again and Tom Webb fed captain Ben Vincent for a trademark carry . Webb converted for 45-19.
At this point Newent’s former captain Dan Fletcher came on for his first Midlands Two West appearance of the season as a replacement for man of the match Connelly.
Another fine line break from Will Hartland was taken on by Bailey, but once more the scrum-half was denied the try his hard-working performance deserved as he was tackled just short.
Ruck ball was spun along the backs to give Towers a comfortable finish in the right-hand corner
Ledbury fought hard for the try bonus but it ended 50-19.