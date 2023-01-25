WALES and Lions rugby star John Bevan was added to the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame ‘Roll of Honour’ last week, as players and rugby fans marked the 50th anniversary of the Barbarians’ famous 23-11 win over the All Blacks with a gala lunch attended by 1,000 people.
Remembered for Gareth Edwards’ stunning opening try after just three minutes, started by Phil Bennett with three side steps under his own posts, Bevan also scored, bulldozing through desperate All Black tacklers in the corner right on half-time.
Former Monmouth School for Boys head of rugby John, who still lives in the local area, joined fellow Wales stars Derek Quinnell and Tommy David – who were both involved in the Edwards try – plus legendary Llanelli skipper Delme Thomas and John Taylor in being honoured by the WSHF at the International Conference Centre, Celtic Manor.
Edwards said: “The thing I love most about that try is that it still brings so much joy to people even after all these years. I’ve been all over the world to talk about it.”
And although Bevan – a last-minute call-up to replace an injured Gerald Davies on the day – didn’t touch the ball in that incredible move, Edwards said the left winger played a role in it.
“Out of the corner of my eye I could see Joe Karam was caught in two minds. He had John Bevan in his eye-line and then I came through.
“Maybe it was those kind of quirky things that made it happen. The other thing I remember thinking was, ‘Please God, don’t let my hamstring go now.’”
The media billed the January 27 1973 game as the fifth Test after the Lions had won 2-1 with one drawn Down Under under legendary coach Carwyn James, who also oversaw the Baa Baas.
And the sensational opening try set the tone for a remarkable match, Bennett bamboozling the All Blacks on his own line after fielding a kick virtually under the posts before offloading to JPR Williams, who suffered a high tackle from wing Bryan Williams, but managed to feed England skipper John Pullin.
He passed to Lions skipper John Dawes who sliced through to feed then uncapped flanker David, another last-minute call-up, before handing on to Derek Quinnell with Bevan outside.
“I was jogging alongside Derek who had the ball and I could see this black tide coming across thinking I am going to get killed if he passes to me,” recalled Bevan.
But then Edwards came through like a bolt of lightening to take the pass and dive over for a dramatic score.
“Fair play to Gareth, he saw that moment,” said John.
Commentator Cliff Morgan, himself a last-minute call up to replace a sick Bill McLaren, caught the jaw dropping moment perfectly, saying: “If the greatest writer of the written word would’ve written that story no one would have believed it.”
“You knew the atmosphere was different, I don’t know how, but it was more of a celebration,” admits Bevan.
“With internationals you are normally a bit tense, but it felt like a party atmosphere.
“It was a hell of a match to be playing in, you knew that no game was going to be like that for a long time. You could not replicate that if you tried.”
It was a game filled with magic from start to finish, with England wing David Duckham, who sadly died earlier this month, at one point throwing such an outrageous dummy that it fooled even the television cameraman.
“We played for the joy of the game on that day and it is testament to the strength of the All Blacks that we celebrate any win over them,” added Edwards.
“That was the way the game was supposed to be played. The beauty of it was that we played what was in front of us. There was no pattern to it.”