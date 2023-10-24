Since Harvey Hancock joined the Gorsley-based Ross Golf Club in 2015, when his handicap was 6 and his home course, the Hereford-based Belmont Abbey Golf Club had closed down, his performances in the annual honour’s board Spring and Autumn scratch medal competitions have been quite amazing, reports KEITH RAY.
Now with a -0.9 World Handicap index, Harvey recently took his place with 99 others in the club’s Autumn Scratch event after heavy rain had seriously impacted playing conditions. And he delivered a masterful performance to finish No 1 on the final score-sheet to win the event for the third year in succession.
Being one under gross par after nine holes with three birdies, Harvey’s resultant gross 73 medal round left him two shots clear of his nearest rivals. He can currently reflect upon a playing record to date in the Spring/Autumn Scratch medal events of having won six, finished runner-up three times and third twice.
Martyn Walker was unfortunate to have found Harvey ‘on song’ again, otherwise his highly creditable gross 75 medal score would have made him 2023 champion.
Martyn was one shot ahead of Ross Webb and Jason Bolton, who both carded gross 76 medal scores and were followed by Arthur Cartwright and Allan Burry with gross 77 scores
In the Handicap Division, it was an occasion for James Wright to make a name for himself after joining the club’s ranks just two years ago, having come so close to glory when he finished runner-up earlier in the season in the Bradley Court Cup.
With a net 69 medal score James is intent upon improving himself further, as this success means a big reduction in his World Handicap Index to 24.9
Phin Parsons and Matt Wathen were two shots behind with net 71 scores followed by Brett Gardner and John Hartle with net 72s and Tom Maddy, Allan Haines and Ian Kitchiner with net 73s.