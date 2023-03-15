THERE were lots of mums cheering on their daughters pitch-side at the Sports Ground on Sunday, as Ross Juniors Women secured a 5-0 Mother’s Day home win over Kidderminster United in the Midwest Counties Female Football League.
Goals from Lana Addis, Millie Malsom, Amy Riggs, Lily Powell and an own goal secured the points in front of a decent crowd, which lifted them three points clear of their opponents in ninth.
Juniors posted: “Thank you all the Mums who came and supported the girls today, and to all the Mums who stayed at home to look after younger siblings while the Dads brought their daughters to football. Happy Mother’s Day!”
The Women’s team are having an excellent first season at Step 7 football, and are also in the semi-final of the HFA Women’s County Cup this coming Sunday (March 26) at home to Belmont Wanderers Legends, kick-off 2pm.
Meanwhile, Women’s team captain Millie Malsom and coach Rob Powell, who is swapping his football boots for running shoes to run 100k in March in aid of UK homeless charity Shelter (link on Juniors Facebook page), were delighted to take delivery of brand-new polo tops, kindly sponsored by Raglan Farm Park.
A club post said: “The team would like to thank Raglan Farm Park for their sponsorship.”
The Herefordshire FA is also hosting a Female Coaches Regional ‘Stepping Onto The Grass’ Practical workshop & Women’s Coach Development session at Ross Juniors on Monday, March 27.
The session is for new and existing female coaches and those interested can book via the link on the Ross Juniors Facebook page.
Ross Juniors Ladies are also at home this Sunday, against Penybont United FC Ladies in the Herefordshire Development League, kick-off 2pm.