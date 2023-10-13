Nathan Meredith secured a fourth win in a row for Tintern Abbey as they beat visitors Underwood 2nds 1-0 to stay third in EG2. And Chepstow Town 3rds won 4-1 away to Sudbrook CC 2nds, while Thornwell R&W 2nds were 3-0 victors at home to Caldicot Castle 2nds.