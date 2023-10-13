GOALS six minutes either side of half-time saw Chepstow Town lose 2-0 at home to Ardal South East league leaders Trethomaas Bluebirds.
It was the eighth win in a row for the unbeaten Bluebirds, but the Jockeys gave them a run for their money in a spirited encounter.
The result leaves Chepstow 12th with eight points, while their high-flying opponents are five points clear of Monmouthshire village outfit Goytre in second, who won 5-1 at Brecon Corries.
Caldicot Town are third level on points with the Penperlleni outfit after holding off a late Treowen Stars surge to win 4-3 at home, Laurent Ngunjoh firing a brace, and Ben Burns and Jackson Dean one apiece.
Chepstow’s Thornwell Red and Whites suffered a 6-0 spanking at Marshfield in Gwent Premier Two, while in the basement battle Usk Town lost out 2-1 at home to Crickhowell.
Usk 2nds also finished up on the losing side, beaten 5-0 away to Panteg 2nds in Gwent Central 2.
Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers squeezed out Caldicot 3rds 3-2 at home though to stay level on points with Underwood at the top of East Gwent One.
A late strike from Ben Johnson – his second of the afternoon – and a goal from Owen Walters secured all three points in a thrilling game.
Leaders Underwood won by the same margin at home to derby rivals Undy 3rds, while Caldicot Castle were stormed 6-0 by hosts Sudbrook CC.
Nathan Meredith secured a fourth win in a row for Tintern Abbey as they beat visitors Underwood 2nds 1-0 to stay third in EG2. And Chepstow Town 3rds won 4-1 away to Sudbrook CC 2nds, while Thornwell R&W 2nds were 3-0 victors at home to Caldicot Castle 2nds.
Redbrook Rovers secured a 2-2 draw at Tidenham in North Gloucestershire One, Keisuke Katafuchi and Sam Hamley their scorers.
And their 2nds also enjoyed a 5-2 Gloucestershire Primary North Cup victory away to Ruardean Hill Rangers A, Cai Dorrington firing a hat-trick, backed by goals for Connor Jones and Ralph Heaven-Richards.
Goytre host Newport City on Friday night (October 13), kick-off 7.30pm, while Chepstow Town host Abercarn United in the second round of the JD Welsh Cup on Saturday (October 14).
Other Saturday games include – Tredegar Town v Caldicot Town, Oak FC v Usk Town, Rockfield Rovers v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Tintern Abbey v Chepstow Town 3rds, Redbrook Rovers v Woolaston 2nds, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Usk Town 2nds, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Caldicot Castle, Portskewett & Sudbrook v Sudbrook CC, Severn Tunnel v Caldicot Town 3rds, Underwood v Underwood 2nds, Undy Athletic 3rds v Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds, Blakeney 2nds v Redbrook Rovers 2nds.