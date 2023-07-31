The Spirit of Monmouth men were out on force at the Herefordshire & Borders Summer XC league at the last race of the series held in Ledbury at the Westons Cider Orchard, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Running just over 4.5 miles, Kirk Hill had another flying race coming first Spirit home in a 36mins 18secs, closely followed by Martin Blakebrough in 36.42 taking second in his age category.
Stuart Morris was third Spirit in 38.43, followed by Nick Sloper in 43.36 and Andy Hillis in f 46.09.
A huge congratulations goes to Martin who took third place overall in the series in his V60 age category.
Saturday saw Nick and Chris Baber fly the Spirit flag on home turf at the Tough Runner Wye Valley 10k, which started at Monmouth Showground, and headed out to Redbrook and back via the Beaufort Bridge and Troy Farm.
The race was well organised and set runners off in waves to avoid bottlenecks in the field crossings. Nick enjoyed the rooty track finishing in 34th in 50.55 for second in his age category, while Chris enjoyed running on home soil to finish in 57.24.
Saturday also saw seven Spirits run the Magor 10k put on by Chepstow Harriers, one of the club’s championship races. All seven started and finished with smiles after running a flat, fast course through Magor and Redwick and achieving some fantastic times.
Barry Burns stormed to the finish line in 42.31 for first in his MV55 age category, followed by Vicky Roberts just 34 seconds from a PB in 45.18.
Stephen Mcmenemy had a great run enjoying the quiet roads and was third Spirit in 53.02.
Bernie Cloete worked hard and achieved a new 10k PB of 57.28, while Madeleine Newcombe ran really well for first place place in her age category with 63.22. Helen Dunn wasn’t far behind crossing in 64.44. while Alison McMenemy dug deep with a strong finish to record 69.36.
Matt Unsworth also took part in a triathlon in Montenegrin Durmitor National Park at the weekend. His idea of a relaxing holiday was a sneaky Olympic distance tri in the most scenic triathlon that he has had the pleasure of doing.
The swim consisted of two laps of Devil’s Lake at an altitude above 1500m with the water being warm and crystal clear. The bike leg saw competitors cycle 40km of hilly remote country roads with 650m of ascent.
And the race was topped off with the run, seven off-road laps of the Lake to complete 10kms in the mid 30s C sunshine.
Matt described the race as tough but very satisfying, and although remote it attracted ten nationalities.
He was very proud to be the first Brit in the history of the event, and said: “This race wasn’t about position and the field was limited in numbers by the NP authority.”
However Matt did himself and Spirit proud finishing first in his V50 age category.