VAL Dancer emerged from the fog enveloping Chepstow Racecourse to snatch Coral Welsh Grand National glory from Monmouthshire trainer Sam Thomas and his second and third-placed pair Jubilee Express and Iwilldoit.
The latter won the race in 2021 when Covid restrictions saw it held behind closed doors without any fans trackside.
But at least TV viewers got to see the Welshman's success then, which was more than Friday’s event, with most of the course invisible to racegoers and those at home alike.
It was anyone's guess who was making the running over the 3-mile 6.5-furlong course for much of Wales' biggest race, with ITV's commentator admitting "it wasn't much of a spectacle" and Betfred's X account teasing "Val Dancer wins the Welsh Grand National... we think?".
The 125/1 shot Amateur had built up a six-length lead entering the back straight, but four fences on the field was bunched again.
And entering the home straight for the second and final time, 8/1 shot Val Dancer and 10/1 Iwilldoit were going head-to-head up the long, stamina-sapping straight before the latter's stablemate, joint favourite Jubilee Express, surged in to contention.
Thomas' 6/1 shot was closing with every stride, but Val Dancer held on to give trainer Mel Rowley and super-sub jockey Charlie Hammond the biggest wins of their career, taking the £85,000 first prize by 1 1/2L.
Jubilee Express's stablemate was the same distance back in third, repeating last year's placing, with 10/1 shot Monbeg Genius fourth, followed by 8/1 shot Galia Des Liteaux, while joint favourite Iron Bridge was pulled up.
Rowley told Sky Sports Racing: “I can’t put it into words and for our little yard in Shropshire, days like this we watch on the telly, we’re not part of it. It’s unbelievable, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry to be honest.
“We were watching on the rail, but it was a bit like joining the dots as you couldn’t see very much.
"When we saw him come out of the gloom and he was still there and in contention I thought ‘oh my god’. He’s not run over this distance before but we were fairly confident he would keep going.
“Charlie Deutsch rode him the last day, but had to be elsewhere today, so the other Charlie took up the reins and they had a long chat.
"Charlie Deutsch told him what to do and he did it to perfection, it was fantastic.”
Abergavenny’s Thomas, who famously rode Denman to Gold Cup glory in 2008, said: “All credit to the winner and Charlie Deutsch told me he was the horse to beat...
“It’s a really good race for us and we enjoy coming here. We were so close, but there’s nothing to complain about and we’re just delighted and proud of the horses and proud of the team at home.
“When you keep going with those sort of horses, they tell you when they’re ready to retire and Iwilldoit just loves the game.
"You can’t run him too often and he’s going to want a good break now but when they want to do it like that, there’s no reason not to carry on.
“We’ll have to look and see with Jubilee Express, but those staying races look tailor-made for him and I dare say if the ground had been a bit softer like it normally is, it would have helped him.
"I’m delighted and he’s like a hunter at home, he’s so laid back. We were meant to have a prep run but it just didn’t happen, but huge credit to him and he’ll improve a ton for that race.”