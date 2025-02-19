VENETIA Williams' season of success continued in thrilling style at Ascot on Saturday, as Victtorino won his fourth £100,000 race in 15 months by the smallest of margins.
The 7-2 seven-year-old was pushed right to the line by Paul Nicholls' top-weight 11/1 shot Threeunderthrufive in the 2m 7f Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase.
But jockey Charlie Deutsch's King's Caple mount got it on the bob of heads by the literal nose – the horse's fourth win at Ascot in five visits – with Irish raider Terresita third just 3/4L back.
The Wyeside yard had passed the £1m mark in season winnings the previous weekend when Djelo stormed to victory in the £85,000 Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury.
And Venetia said after watching Victtorino squeak the £56,950 winner's prize: "I thought we’d get outsprinted, and that we were beaten. I didn’t know he’d won and we were yelling our heads off.
“We’ll take it one race at a time, but with his good record round here, we just might keep coming back.”
But there was disappointment for stable star and Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse in the feature Ascot Chase, pulled up mid-way through by Deutsch after jumping problems, with Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy under Harry Cobden going on to win in commanding style for the second successive year.
Things started to unravel for L'Homme Presse after a bad mistake at the fourth, and he was pulled up three fences later.
"He just made a bad mistake and did well to stay on his feet," said Deutsch. "He lost his confidence and his jumping wasn't getting better. We were losing more and more ground, so I thought it was silly to carry on.
"The vet is going to check him but he seems fine. I think it was just the mistake. He jumped the first very well but the mistakes put him out of it. We'll get him to Cheltenham hopefully."
But there was more success at Carlisle in the feature £18,000 Handicap Chase on Monday, Deutsch riding Tanganyika to a comfortable 4 1/2L win, while Frenchy Du Large under Sgt Nick Oliver comfortably won the Royal Artillery Gold Cup chase for military amateurs at Sandown last week.