SOUTH Wales trainer Rebecca Curtis is aiming to make history this weekend as her stable star Haiti Couleurs lines up in the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
The Newport based handler is bidding to end a 121 year wait for a Welsh trained winner of the famous race, stretching back to Kirkland’s victory in 1905.
Haiti Couleurs’ standout success earlier this season was in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday, December 27.
That victory, achieved while carrying a record breaking weight for the race, firmly placed Curtis’ nine year old among the leading staying chasers in Britain and gave racegoers on both sides of the border a moment to savour.
Haiti Couleurs, who will again be ridden by champion jockey Sean Bowen, has built a reputation as a powerful stayer with an impressive record in long distance races. His wins in both the National Hunt Chase and Irish National marked him out as a natural contender for Aintree’s gruelling four mile test.
However, his recent run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup raised questions after he failed to finish despite travelling strongly for much of the contest. Supporters will point to a similar pattern earlier in the season, when he bounced back from a non completion in the Betfair Chase to dominate at Chepstow.
Curtis remains confident her horse can deliver on the biggest stage following a four week break. She said: “I’m excited to run him in the National. Where else do you go with him? That is his forte, National type races, that’s where he’s done well.”
Haiti Couleurs will carry 11st 10lb, placing him among the higher weights in the field.
For racing fans across South Wales and Monmouthshire, Saturday’s race offers a rare chance to see a locally trained Welsh National hero attempt to conquer the sport’s ultimate test.
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