Chepstow 1st XI lost out by 72 runs at home to Penarth in SW Premier 2, all out for 156 in the 40th over after being set a target of 228-9 off 50 overs. Sam Hope-Bell with four wickets and Jason Dobbie with three starred with the ball for the hosts, before the former struck 56 and his brother Ben 48, but only one other batsman could reach double figures.