Lydney faced another tough challenge with the visit of promotion favourites Barnstaple writes Roger Pike.
Fixtures have not been kind with Lydney having to play the top three sides in consecutive games.
With the visitors second in the table and a Lydney side having a huge injury list to their small squad it proved a game too far despite a spirited performance.
With few options available Sam Arnott brought in young Charlie Beddis at fly half and the experienced Josh Hanam returned to start on the wing. The replacements included Brad Dunn and Rowan Mulliswho are both returning from injuries.
Both sides were evenly matched, but it was the Barnstaple who took their chances when in the scoring zone to take the points.
The hosts had numerous chances in the first 20 minutes but failed to capitalise where the visitors crossed twice with their two opportunities.
Beddis had a superb game for the hosts spinning the ball around and kicking 11 points to keep them in the game throughout.
Lydney started strongly and a good Beddis break got them deep in the visitors’ 22m area where good opportunities were created but not taken.
Lost line outs were to prove the Lydney nemesis all afternoon and the visitors defence held firm. With their first attack Barnstaple demonstrated why they are promotion favourites, passing the ball around saw Ryan Lee cross out wide for 0-5.
Attacking again from the kick off they extended the lead to 0-12 when Alex Penny crossed, converted by Jake Murphy.
The hosts responded with a good chip and chase from Josh Hanam but a scoring opportunity went begging from another lost line out.
The game became even with both sides having chances, the hosts got a penalty on the 10m line and Charlie Beddis knocked over the long-range kick for 3-12.
Another good Lydney attack saw Ben Large and Henry Sleeman making good ground and earning a penalty which Beddis confidently kicked for 6–12 and game on at the break.
Playing down the slope, Lydney dominated the opening encounters.
Winning a penalty they opted to kick deep into the 22m.
A good Hanslow take saw the ball spun out to the backs and Large broke the line. A series of forward drives followed and Jack Knox crashed over for a deserved try. Beddis kicked the conversion to give the hosts the lead 13-12.
The visitors responded winning a couple of penalties which were kicked for territor.
From the line out, some forward drives saw Brandon Moore cross and the conversion added for 13-19.
Lydney brought on Bradley Dunn hoping to add some pace out wide and started to look more dangerous.
With Kyle Frowen and Jack Knox having a great game, both attack and defence, the hosts looked for another score. Another penalty saw Beddis once again kick for 16-19.
The visitors, as expected, did respond and scored again on their next attack and winger Cam Johnson crossed, Murphy added the conversion to make it 16 – 26.
With 10 minutes left the hosts tried hard to create a score and get a deserved bonus point but into injury time the visitors closed out the game with Jason Carter crossing for a converted try to end the game 16 – 33. Lydney can take some real positives from recent games against the top sides with fine margins deciding the outcome, the execution in the scoring zone being the main difference.
With Scriven and Dunn being available to start in the next fixture and young Charlie Beddis looking a quality player it looks positive for the remaining fixtures.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott commented: “We got the fast start we planned and dominated the opening encounters but we must take our opportunities in the red zone.
“This proved the difference today as they executed their chances.
“The players’ attitude was excellent and really pleased with the team effort, while our scrum was good our line totally malfunctioned and this cost us numerous scoring opportunities.
“We are back in two weeks’ time when the fixtures do not get any easier with an away trip to leaders Brixham.”
Lydney – Garrett Myers, Sam Baker, James Bayliss, Mike Massey, Pat Hanslow, Luke Hudson, Jack Knox, Kyle Frowen, Grady Alford, Charlie Beddis, Josh Hanam, Ben Large (capt), Sam Harrison, Henry Sleeman, Alex Nelmes. Replacements Rowan Mullis, Kurt Brown, Brad Dunn.