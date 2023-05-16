A team from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools achieved first place in an action-packed netball tournament involving local primary schools.
Teams from Osbaston, Kymin View and Overmonnow primary schools impressed in the event organised by Monmouth Prep School on Friday (12th May).
Monmouth Prep School Jaguars were the stand-out team, winning all six matches in the Monmouth Schools Under-11 Netball Tournament.
Osbaston Spots finished runners-up, with a fine return of five wins and just one defeat, while Monmouth Prep School Tigers took third place.
Overmonnow, with three wins from their matches, finished a respectable fourth in the seven-team competition held at Monmouth School for Girls.
Organiser, Mrs Becky Sanderson, from the PE Department at Monmouth Prep School, congratulated all the teams who took part.
Mrs Sanderson was impressed by the skills, teamwork and outstanding behaviour from every player involved and encouraged them to join Monmouth Netball Club.