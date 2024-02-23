CHEPSTOW Town finally secured their first win of 2024, beating Ardal South East basement side Treharris Athletic 3-1 at home.
The victory was a timely boost for the Jockeys who had slipped to just above the drop zone, but now have a six-point cushion.
Goals from Iestyn Davies after half an hour, Declan Grant just after half-time and Marcus Forrest on 65 minutes put Chepstow in the driving seat before Dylan Dinham responded on 73 minutes to make the closing stages more interesting, which Town negotiated to take all three points.
Caldicot also secured their first win of 2024 at home against Tredegar in a mid-table clash, a 72nd-minute Lyes Mihoubi goal enough to earn the points and leave the Swans seventh.
Chepstow’s Thornwell R&W were also celebrating after a magnificent 7-1 home win over Gwent Premier 2 bottom side Usk Town, who remain winless after 16 games.
Redbrook Rovers fought out a 2-2 draw with Lydney Town B at their riverside ground in a George Sandoe Cup quarter-final, but then agonisingly lost out 5-4 on penalties.
Usk 2nds also went out in the quarter-final of the Gwent Central Open Cup, losing 5-2 at home to Blaenavon Blues 3rds.
Blues led 3-0 at the break before two quick-fire Usk responses after the restart saw the visitors having to dig deep, with a Jamie Fulford brace pulling them clear again.
In the East Gwent Brian Reed Cup, Chepstow Town 3rds won 4-1 at Caldicot Castle, while Sudbrook CC beat visitors Underwood 2-0.
Sudbrook CC 2nds also won 4-3 at home to Underwood 2nds in East Gwent 2 to go fifth.
Chepstow Town 1st XI travel to fellow Monmouthshire outfit Goytre this Friday evening (February 23).
Fixtures this Saturday (February 24) include – Lliswerry v Caldicot Town, Chepstow Town 2nds v Abercarn United 2nds, Caldicot Town 2nds v Abergavenny Town 2nds, Thornwell R&W v Oak, Caldicot Town 3rds v Underwood, Undy v Sudbrook CC, Usk Town 2nds v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Chepstow Town 3rds, Port & Sud 2nds v Tintern Abbey, Sudbrook CC 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Underwood 2nds Thornwell R&W 2nds, Woolaston 2nds v Redbrook Rovers, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Lydbrook Ath A.