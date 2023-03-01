Chepstow Town were made to work hard by Ardal South East bottom side RTB Ebbw Vale at Larkfield Road on Saturday.
But the Jockeys made it back-to-back league victories thanks to a 28th-minute Omotayo Omolokun strike, a 1-0 win which leaves them sixth.
A Ben Smith second-half brace secured a 2-1 win for Caldicot Town in a mid-table battle at Blaenavon Blues, while fellow county side Undy are fifth after a 1-1 home draw with second-side Abertillery Bluebirds that saw both teams miss spot kicks.
Abergavenny Town meanwhile continued their rise away from the dropzone in JD Cymru South, beating visitors Pontardawe 2-0 thanks to two goals from Ryan Lewis-Hillier, the second an 84th-minute penalty. Chepstow 2nds lost 5-3 away to South East Reserves League leaders Abertillery, while Caldicot 2nds won the all-Monmouthshire battle with Goytre 1-0 at home.
Usk Town battled to a 4-4 home draw with Oak FC in a fourth v fifth Gwent Premier Two clash. But third-placed Thornwell R&W saw their promotion hopes take a hit, narrowly losing 3-2 at second-placed Neuadd Wen, with the Aberbargoed hosts twice coming from behind.
Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers also lost narrowly 2-1 away to Caldicot Town 3rds in East Gwent One, while leaders Underwood were made to work at home by basement side Undy 3rds before winning 2-0. The latter’s loss saw them go bottom as Caldicot Castle won 2-1 at home to Portskewett & Sudbrook.
East Two leaders Sudbrook CC 2nds squeezed to a 4-3 home win over Chepstow Town 3rds, but title rivals Thornwell R&W 2nds had no problem dispatching hosts Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds 7-0 to keep the gap at the top to just two points.
Tintern Abbey tightened their grip on third with a 4-2 Wyeside win over Underwood 2nds, Tom Perrett firing two and Harry Hoskins and Rob Davies one apiece, while Severn Tunnel won 4-0 at home to Caldicot Castle 2nds.
But Redbrook Rovers lost 3-1 at home to Tidenham in North Gloucestershire One, Ryan Jeffs with the consolation.
Fixtures this Saturday (March 11) include – Treowen v Monmouth, Caldicot Town v Chepstow, Undy v Goytre FC, Goytre United v Abergavenny, Monmouth 2nds v RTB Ebbw Vale 2nds, Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds v Chepstow 2nds, Abergavenny 2nds v Croesyceiliog 2nds, Cromwell v Usk, Redbrook v Milkwall 2nds, Sling v Redbrook 2nds, Portskewett & Sudbrook v Caldicot Castle, Tintern Abbey v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds, Chepstow 3rds v Underwood 2nds,