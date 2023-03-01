Abergavenny Town meanwhile continued their rise away from the dropzone in JD Cymru South, beating visitors Pontardawe 2-0 thanks to two goals from Ryan Lewis-Hillier, the second an 84th-minute penalty. Chepstow 2nds lost 5-3 away to South East Reserves League leaders Abertillery, while Caldicot 2nds won the all-Monmouthshire battle with Goytre 1-0 at home.