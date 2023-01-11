HIGH flying Chepstow Town were brought down to earth with a bump by Trethomas Bluebirds, as they went down 4-1 at home on Saturday.
The Jockeys are riding high in third in the Ardal South East League, but came a cropper at Larkfield to top half Trethomas, who scored twice in three minutes just before half-time to lead 3-1, before sealing the win with a 90th-minute fourth.
The visitors netted their first after five minutes before Josh Parsons levelled on 37 minutes. But goals on 42 and 45 minutes gave the Jockeys a mountain to climb.
Local rivals Caldicot Town scored four though, as they ran out 4-0 winners at basement boys RTB Ebbw Vale, a result that lifts them above Monmouth Town to ninth.
On a weekend that saw very little grassroots football, Sudbrook CC 2nds dazzled Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds with a dozen-goal blast at home in the Fishwick Cup, running out 12-2 victors.
It was a much tighter affair at East Gwent One table toppers Underwood though, as they just pipped Chepstow’s Division Two leaders Thornwell R&W 2nds 3-2.
The previous week saw Redbrook Rovers earn a 2-2 George Sandoe Cup draw at Tidenham, thanks to goals from Joe Addis and Callum Wheatley.
Fixtures this Saturday (January 21) include – Chepstow Town v Abertillery Bluebirds, Trethomas Bluebirds v Caldicot Town, Ponthir v Usk Town, Albion Rovers v Thornwell R&W, Rockfield Rovers v Rassau, Caldicot Town 3rds v Portskewett & Sudbrook, Undy Athletic 3rds v Underwood, Caldicot Castle 2nds v Sudbrook CC 2nds, Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds v Chepstow Town 3rds, Tintern Abbey v Thornwell R&W 2nds, Underwood 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Redbrook Rovers v Yorkley, Sling v Redbrook Rovers 2nds.