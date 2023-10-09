Both teams from John Kyrle showed that they’re contenders this season. Year 7 seems to be a force to reckon with, boasting a mix of skilled veterans and promising newcomers. Year 8, although they had a mixed start, showed moments of brilliance that could be honed in future matches. As the season unfolds, these young athletes will undoubtedly continue to grow, aiming for more wins and fewer losses. With dedicated players and intense weekly training sessions, the future looks bright for John Kyrle High School’s netball teams.