Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Ebbw Vale 3 Monmouth Town 2
DESPITE long spells of possession Monmouth returned from Ebbw Vale with a 3-2 loss and no points.
Monmouth, who were returning to action after weeks of rain disruption, were without Jacob Perrella through illness, but welcomed back Rob Laurie after an injury lay off and Joe Barratt was also called up after impressing in recent weeks.
In what would become a trend for the day, the Kingfishers failed to clear an early Ebbw Vale corner and were punished as a result, with hosts taking an early lead.
This did spring Monmouth into action and some patient build up play resulted in the front line of Dan MacDonald, Josh Maxsimovic and Oscar Elias causing problems.
After some good work by James Greany down the left wing, a cross was handled inside the box with Maxsimovic levelling the contest.
The Kingfishers continued to probe and create chances but were then caught off guard defensively again and conceded.
Monmouth, undeterred, continued to play some great football and Maxsimovic drew the visitors level again with a left footed finish after Ellias had brought a good save from the Ebbw keeper.
The second half really saw Monmouth up their game as they camped inside the hosts’ half.
Chances came and went but it looked inevitable that they would find a way to break down a dogged Vale defence.
Football is all about taking your chances though, and with 15 minutes remaining a loose pass from Kingfishers’ keeper Dan Keane, allowed Vale to take a 3-2 lead.
Monmouth were left shell shocked and despite having time to find a leveller could not create a chance to do so.
Monmouth next travel to Cwmbran Town this Saturday (March 16) looking to avenge a narrow 2-1 defeat several weeks ago.