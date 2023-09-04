IT was seventh heaven for Ross Juniors men’s team as they gave a good club open day crowd a thumping win in their first North Gloucestershire One league game of the season at home to Staunton & Corse.
Keiran Young and Ben Scotford both fired hat-tricks and it took the former just 35 seconds to score the first goal of the season when Sam Thorne found him to smash home.
Ross continued brightly and played some excellent football.
And it was soon 2-0 when Ben fired home from a Kieran cut back.
With Ross now dominating possession with Jack Missenden, Sam Maher, Carl Roberts, Jon Woodward and Louis Trotman playing great football from the back in to Callum Trotman, Mattie Darwin and Scotford, who were in turn finding Florin Crainic, Sam Thorne and Young more and more, there were soon more chances.
And hotshot Scotford was on fire, firing two more before half-time for his hat-trick and a 4-0 lead at the break.
Ross didn;’t take their foot off the gas after the restart, when Scotford found substitute Finley Morris to knock home Juniors’ fifth.
Fellow subs Harvey Warner and Tom Thorne grew into the game and Young then added two more goals to make it a magnificent seven.
Staunton did get a goal back in the last minute when a corner was headed in, but it was no more than a consolation.
Hellenic One Newent Town lost with the last kick of the game seven minutes into injury time at Long Crendon’s Oxford City ground, when a long ball over the top ended up in the back of the Daffs’ net for a 2-1 loss, Tyler Weir having levelled earlier on the stroke of half-time.
But Lydbrook secured a 3-3 draw at Chartlton Kings against Falcons,.
Newent Town travel to Devizes tonight (Wednesday, September 6) in the league before hosting them in the Marsh Cup on Saturday (September 9).
Ross Juniors host Lydney Town A on Saturday and Lydbrook host Leonard Stanley.