ROSS Juniors’ men slipped to a 5-1 defeat at home to North Gloucestershire Two rivals Lydney Town B on Saturday.
And worse was the fact that it was the George Sandoe Cup semi-final, with the winners ensured a chance of silverware against North Glos League One Soudley in the final, 1-0 winners over Lydbrook 2nds in the other tie.
The hosts found themselves having to make two late changes to the starting XI after losing two players in the warm up, and started the game firmly on the back foot, with their
Ross got a goal back just before the break from a Ben Scotford free-kick, and half-time changes saw them create a few chances after the restart .
But Lydney added two late goals on the counter attack with Ross searching to get back in to the game, and it was the end of the cup road for Juniors, who were second in the league a point behind Lydbrook Athetic 2nds following the weekend.
Saturday’s cup rivals were third six points behind before that game, having played two games more, and Ross’s goal difference is far superior, assuring them of promotion.
But they will want to win this Saturday (April 22) away to Milkwall 2nds, before a potential title decider at Lydbrook on Tuesday night (April 25), kick-off 6.30pm.
Newent Town lost 4-2 at home on Saturday at the hands of high-flying FC Stratford.
A mistake in the box let Matt Reed in to open the scoring for the visitors, who made it 2-0 on 26 minutes, Robbie Sone latching on to a long ball to fire home.
The Daffs then went 4-0 down to a 55th minute Leon MacHisa strike and a 62nd minute second for Sones, but to their credit fought back, sub Matt Lee firing in on the volley for 4-1 and then the ref pointing to the spot for a Stratford infringement and Tyler Weir stepping up to halve the deficit.
Newent Development played twice in two days in Hellenic Two West, losing 4-1 at home to Pershore Town 88 Dev on Thursday night and 2-0 at Feckenham on Saturday.
Fownhope bounced back from an 8-0 drubbing last week at the hands of Herefordshire League title contenders Sporting Inkberrow with a 3-1 win at Tenbury United, Ryan Halford scoring a brace.
And Ruardean Hill took four points from two games in the Gloucestershire League, winning 2-1 at Cheltenham Civil Service on Wednesday thanks to an Alex Stephens’ strike and an own goal, followed by a 0-0 draw at Wick.
Howle Hill beat third-paced hosts Ellwood 2-1 in the North Glos Premier League to stay fourth at the weekend, Jack Lewis and Joe Thomas the scorers, while fifth-placed Huntley beat English Bicknor 2nds 1-0 away, backing up a 3-1 home win two days earlier over Blakeney, when Dan Hall, Lee James and Marc Matthews hit the target.
Mitcheldean drew 0-0 away to Lydney Town A in Division 1 to stay second three points behind Newnham with three games in hand.
But their 2nds suffered FJ Pope Cup semi-final agony on Saturday, drawing 2-2 at Sling thanks to Clint Jones and Tyler Kibble goals only to lose the penalty shoot-out 6-5.
At least they had the consolation of a 5-0 midweek home Division 3 win over Harrow Hill A, Kibble scoring a hat-trick. But Division 2 basement boys Ruardean Hill Rangers A lost 5-1 at home to Bream 2nds.
Ross Ladies lost 4-3 to league leaders Belmont in the Herefordshire Development League, incredibly going 2-0 down within 90 seconds.
But they pulled a goal back on the break before Belmont restored their two-goal advantage, then fought back to 3-3 with 10 minutes. But in an end-to-end finale, Belmont scored right at the death to take the victory, Jess Brain with a brace and Danie Ward the Ross scorers.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 22) include – Milkwall 2nds v Ross Juniors, Newent Dev v Malvern Dev, Ruardean Hill v Rockleaze, Fownhope v Westfields Dev, Broadwell Amts A v Lydbrook, English Bicknor 2nds v Bream Amts, Huntley v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Newnham Utd v Mitcheldean, Ellwood 2nds v Lydbrook A, Mitcheldean 2nds v Blakeney 2nds, Sling v Ruardean Utd.