THE young Ross Juniors Women’s team put up a brilliant performance in the Herefordshire Cup Final at Hereford FC's Edgar Street last night (Tuesday, April 18), drawing 2-2 with Pegasus before missing out 5-3 on penalties in the shoot out.
Pegasus went 1-0 up after 23 minutes, but the Juniors team of 16 to 18-year-olds responded with a wonder strike before half-time from outside the box over the keeper’s head.
Juniors were in dreamland when a chance fell inside the six-yard box and the ball was netted for a 2-1 lead after the break.
But Pegasus fought back when a long shot was partly saved by the keeper but fell kindly for a tap-in for 2-2.
That brought penalties for Juniors in their first ever senior cup final, bu it was the older city side who prevailed to lift the silverware.
To see the shootout, go to https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3ROK9gt77tVjHcIbC7SAiBVyNjghoH-0