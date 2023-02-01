ROSS Juniors finally returned to action after a two-month lay off due to weather conditions with a trip to face Lydney Town B.
And they came away with a hard-earned 1-1 draw to stay top of North Gloucestershire Division Two by two points from local rivals Lydbrook 2nds, who won 4-1 at Mushet & Coalway.
Ross started the brighter but found themselves one down after just five minutes when a low corner found its way to a Lydney player who smashed home from close range.
Juniors responded well and kept playing some nice football but couldn’t find the breakthrough. Then right on half-time Ross won a free-kick around 40 yards out and Mattie Darwin swung in a cross which was flicked on by Carl Roberts for Ben Scotford to head home and make it 1-1.
Ross started the second half fast, but chances were few and far between before Jamie Green cannoned a shot off the bar which was cleared to safety.
Ross had one last opportunity to secure all three points from a free-kick outside the box, but Scotford’s effort was saved by the keeper before the ball was blocked and cleared from a Roberts shot.
Meanwhile, Newent Town trailed 1-0 after 23 minutes to Moreton Rangers on Friday night in Hellenic League Division One, Matt Magee lobbing the keeper.
But they levelled from a corner right on the stroke of half-time, after Tyler Weir turned a left foot mis-kick in the six-yard box into a net bursting right-foot half-volley.
However, Callum Briggs spoiled the Daffs’ night in the second period when the ball bobbled loose on the edge of the box and he beat two players before firing low into the corner with the outside of his foot for a 2-1 win to the hosts, a result that leaves Town 16th two places behind Rangers.
Newent Town Development are still looking for a first point in Hellenic League Two West, showing improvement at home on Saturday, but still losing 4-0 to mid-table Malvern Dev.
But goals from Matt Davies, Ben Price and Mackenzie Rees secured a 3-1 home win for Fownhope over Herefordshire One basement boys Worcester United.
Mitcheldean triumphed by the same score in the JO Roberts Cup at home to Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds, Damon Beaumont, Charles Read and Damian Jones with their goals and Scott Edwards with the consolation.
Like Juniors, NG Div 2 title rivals Longhope also had to settle for a 1-1 away draw, Jamie Cooper their marksman away to Bream Amateurs 2nds, a result which allowed Lydbrook to leapfrog them into second.
But sub Tommi Goodman came off the bench to fire Ruardean Hill A to a 1-0 win away to Milkwall 2nds in the basement battle, although the hosts still stay out of the drop zone on goal difference.
Ruardean United strengthened their hold on top slot in Division 3 with a 3-1 home win over Redbrook Rovers 2nds, a Josh Street brace and one from David Williams securing the points.
Mitcheldean 2nds also went third beating Rank Outsiders 2nds 3-0 away, with Clint Jones, Tyler Kibble and Max Wilkes scoring the goals.
Bottom side Lydbrook A failed to add to their single point though, losing 3-1 at home to fellow basement boys Harrow Hill.
Fixtures this Saturday (February 11) include – Bream Amateurs 2nds v Ross Juniors, Hartpury University v Newent Town, Ludlow Town Colts v Fownhope, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Patchway Town, Shortwood United 2nds v Newent Town Dev, Ellwood v Huntley, Howle Hill v Harrow Hill 2nds, Lydbrook Athletic v Blakeney, Milkwall v Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds, Staunton & Corse 2nds v Mitcheldean, Longhope v Milkwall 2nds, Lydbrook Athletic 2nds v Viney St Swithins 2nds, Ruardean Hill Rangers A v Lydney Town B, Harrow Hill A v Ruardean United, Mitcheldean 2nds v Staunton & Corse A.